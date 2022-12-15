Sorry, Sondheim's SQUARE ONE is Not Coming to Broadway

On Wednesday, a mysterious set of social media accounts appeared online for Stephen Sondheim's Square One -the musical he was working on at the time of his death, teasing an announcement was to be made for a Broadway run on December 15th at 10 AM.

In a timely fashion the next morning, social media accounts for the 'production' shared an announcement that Bernadette Peters and Nathan Lane would star in a Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim's final work.

The announcement was met with excitement on social media, with one fan writing "SCREAMING!! I need to see Bernadette Peters live. This is a dream come true. Glad Sondheim's last show gets to shine too." Within 15 minutes, the post had received a hundred quote tweets and dozens of replies, including those from well-known theatre influencers.

The problem is, Square One is not coming to Broadway (for now, anyway) and the announcement was a hoax. A representative who worked with Sondheim at the time of his passing confirmed to BroadwayWorld that there are no plans for a production of the show at this time.

A representative for Bernadette Peters also confirmed she is not slated to return to Broadway in the musical this fall.

Before his passing, Sondheim was actively working on Square One - and both Lane and Peters had done a reading for the musical.

The hoax comes at a time when Twitter, where the announcement gained the most traction, is struggling to contain misinformation and hate speech following the network's acquisition by Elon Musk.

Fans of Stephen Sondheim can catch the revival of Into the Woods on Broadway through January 8th, and later this season a production of Sweeney Todd led by Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.