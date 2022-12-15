Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sorry, Sondheim's SQUARE ONE is Not Coming to Broadway

Sorry, Sondheim's SQUARE ONE is Not Coming to Broadway

The announcement has been confirmed by our editorial team to be a hoax.

Dec. 15, 2022  

On Wednesday, a mysterious set of social media accounts appeared online for Stephen Sondheim's Square One -the musical he was working on at the time of his death, teasing an announcement was to be made for a Broadway run on December 15th at 10 AM.

In a timely fashion the next morning, social media accounts for the 'production' shared an announcement that Bernadette Peters and Nathan Lane would star in a Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim's final work.

Sorry, Sondheim's SQUARE ONE is Not Coming to Broadway

The announcement was met with excitement on social media, with one fan writing "SCREAMING!! I need to see Bernadette Peters live. This is a dream come true. Glad Sondheim's last show gets to shine too." Within 15 minutes, the post had received a hundred quote tweets and dozens of replies, including those from well-known theatre influencers.

The problem is, Square One is not coming to Broadway (for now, anyway) and the announcement was a hoax. A representative who worked with Sondheim at the time of his passing confirmed to BroadwayWorld that there are no plans for a production of the show at this time.

A representative for Bernadette Peters also confirmed she is not slated to return to Broadway in the musical this fall.

Before his passing, Sondheim was actively working on Square One - and both Lane and Peters had done a reading for the musical.

The hoax comes at a time when Twitter, where the announcement gained the most traction, is struggling to contain misinformation and hate speech following the network's acquisition by Elon Musk.

Fans of Stephen Sondheim can catch the revival of Into the Woods on Broadway through January 8th, and later this season a production of Sweeney Todd led by Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
VIDEO: Mariah Carey Makes Pre-Show Announcement For SOME LIKE IT HOT Photo
VIDEO: Mariah Carey Makes Pre-Show Announcement For SOME LIKE IT HOT
Mariah Carey has a special cameo in the new Broadway musical, Some Like It Hot! The popstar, who was revealed to be a producer on the musical, also recorded the pre-show announcement, which plays for the audience before every show.
Video: Tim Minchin Sings New MATILDA Song Still Holding My Hand Photo
Video: Tim Minchin Sings New MATILDA Song 'Still Holding My Hand'
Tim Minchin took to Instagram to share his rendition of 'Still Holding My Hand', the new song written for the film adaptation of Matilda the Musical.
VIDEO: Carly Rae Jepsen Releases Broadway Inspired Video with Jane Krakowski Photo
VIDEO: Carly Rae Jepsen Releases Broadway Inspired Video with Jane Krakowski
Carly Rae Jepsen has released the Broadway-inspired music video for 'Surrender My Heart,' featuring Tony winner Jane Krakowski. The Broadway inspired clip was filmed over two days at the iconic United Palace Theatre, where the 2023 Tony Award will be held. Watch the new music video now!
VIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet Costume Photo
VIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet Costume
Josh Groban has revealed a first look at his Beast costume for the Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC. Check out a video of Groban and the giant puppet in action now, including footage of his first time seeing it. Groban is joined by H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Rita Moreno, Martin Short, and David Alan Grier in the special.

From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/14/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/14/2022
December 14, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
The Best Theater of 2022: Shows that Ruled the YearThe Best Theater of 2022: Shows that Ruled the Year
December 12, 2022

Check out our roundup of 'Best of' lists for theatre this year. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!
Shop SOME LIKE IT HOT in BroadwayWorld's Theatre ShopShop SOME LIKE IT HOT in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
December 12, 2022

Shop official merchandise from Some Like It Hot in the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop! Shop the Some Like It Hot Thirsty Mug, the Sugar Enamel Pin, the Suitcase Ornament, the Some Like It Hot Dad Hat and more here!
Broadway Buying Guide: December 12, 2022Broadway Buying Guide: December 12, 2022
December 12, 2022

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, December 12, 2022.
Broadway Gift Ideas- A 2022 Holiday Guide!Broadway Gift Ideas- A 2022 Holiday Guide!
December 11, 2022

The holidays are just around the corner! For those who are in need of last-minute gift ideas for your theater-loving friends and family members (or even if you just want to treat yourself), BroadwayWorld is here to help with a Broadway-themed holiday gift guide for you!
share