PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL Might Come to Broadway ‘Next Season,’ Pink Reveals During the Tony Awards

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It looks like Paddington the Musical may be coming to Broadway as soon as next season.

During the opening number of the 79th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, host Pink was joined by performers from just about every musical on Broadway for a show-stopping performance of “Leading Lady Marmalade,” inspired by the 2001 song she performed for the Moulin Rouge! film soundtrack.

After the Grammy Award-winning host opened the number in the air — dressed as Peter Pan — she was greeted by members of the theater community for the ultimate ode to Broadway.

At one point during the opening, Neil Patrick Harris — who starred in Art this season — brought out a plushie of the beloved Paddington bear, to which Pink responded, “Maybe next season.”

“Spoilers!” Harris responded.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Paddington the Musical is eyeing a 2027 Broadway bow.

Sonia Friedman, who produces the show alongside Eliza Lumley, told Deadline following the show's seven wins at the Olivier Awards, that she is hoping to bring the show to New York.

“I’d like it to be next year to keep the momentum going,” she said, adding that a Broadway run is definitely in the works — she is just unsure as to when.

“Look, it’s going to happen, I can’t kid you, but we have to look at the costs,” she said. “Broadway is expensive, prohibitively so in some instances.”

Paddington the Musical won seven Olivier Awards, equalling the number of wins for any musical — winning Best New Musical, Best Director for Luke Sheppard, Best Actor in a Musical for James Hameed and Arti Shah, Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for Tom Edden, Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Best Set Design for Tom Pye and Ash J Woodward, and Best Costume Design for Gabriella Slade and Tahra Zafar — the latter, who designed the bear.

The musical is based on the iconic characters from Michael Bond's books, with a story inspired by the award-winning 2014 film.