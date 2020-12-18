Sophia Anne Caruso to Star in Netflix's THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL

Director Paul Feig announced today on Twitter that Broadway star Sophia Anne Caruso and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Sofia Wylie will lead his upcoming Netflix film 'The School for Good and Evil.'

The film is based on the first book in Soman Chainani's New York Times bestselling series.

I am very proud to announce the leads of my new @NetflixFilm, "The School for Good and Evil," @SOPHIANNECARUSO and @SofiaWylie. I could not be more excited to work with these two amazing actors. Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/V0P2O1q8Fw - Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 18, 2020

Sophia Anne Caruso is an award nominated, professional actress of stage and film. She will starred alongside Alex Brighten in the Broadway Musical "Beetlejuice", directed by Alex Timbers, in the role of Lydia. Sophia recently co- stared in The David Bowie Musical "Lazarus" on Londons West End with Michael C. Hall, directed by Ivo van Hove. She has appeared On Broadway in Blackbird with Michelle Williams and Jeff Daniels. Off Broadway in David Bowie's "Lazarus at the NYTW, "Runaways", NY City Center,"The Nether", at the MCC Theater, Regionally, she has been seen in Little Dancer (Kennedy Center, featured role of Charlotte), Secondhand Lions (World premiere, role of Jane), Tina Denmark, Annie the Musical (role of Annie), The Miracle Worker (dir. Patty Duke, role of Helen Keller), Jane Eyre (Young Jane). On film: Jack of the Red Hearts opposite AnnaSophia Robb. On television, Sophia was in NBC's "The Sound of Music Live!" as Brigitta Von Trapp opposite Carrie Underwood; as well as NBC's "Smash" (Young Norma Jean) and "Celebrity Ghost Stories." Sophia Anne is a member of AEA and SAG-AFTRA, and is represented by WME and Brookside Artist Management.