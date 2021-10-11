Slow Burn Theatre Company Presented by American National Bank Oct 12-24 | Amaturo Theater Slow Burn Theatre Company REIGNITES the stage with SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD. It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice... or take a stand... or turn around and go back. Experience the first musical from Tony Award-Winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years, and The Bridges of Madison County,) with a moving collection of powerful songs examining life, love and the choices we make.

October 12 - REIGNITE Opening Night Event

All seats $30. Unlock the discount online with Promo code: BLAZE

Click HERE to purchase tickets