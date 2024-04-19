Just Stop Oil Protesters Who Halted West End LES MISERABLES Found Guilty of Aggravated Trespass

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just last autumn, five Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested after storming the stage at a performance of Les Miserables on London's West End. During the performance of the song, "Do You Hear the People Sing?" the protesters invaded the stage while unveiling banners displaying anti-fossil fuel messaging.

In a video of the incident, later posted to the group's social media channels, a member of the group is seen shouting, "Just stop oil!" to boos from the audience and a swift response from production staff. The group then locked themselves to the stage, forcing audience and theatre staff to evacuate the space.

BroadwayWorld followed up with the group following the incident and you can read the interview in full here.

Now, according to the BCC, all five protesters have been found guilty in Westminster Magistrates' Court of aggravated trespass and two were found guilty of criminal damage for harming the orchestra pit netting. The cost of cancelling the performance was an estimated £60,000, covered by the theatre's insurance.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.