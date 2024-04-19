Just Stop Oil Protesters Who Halted West End LES MISERABLES Found Guilty of Aggravated Trespass

The protesters stopped the October 4, 2023 performance, causing the theatre to be evacuated.
Just last autumn, five Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested after storming the stage at a performance of Les Miserables on London's West End. During the performance of the song, "Do You Hear the People Sing?" the protesters invaded the stage while unveiling banners displaying anti-fossil fuel messaging.
In a video of the incident, later posted to the group's social media channels, a member of the group is seen shouting, "Just stop oil!" to boos from the audience and a swift response from production staff. The group then locked themselves to the stage, forcing audience and theatre staff to evacuate the space.
Now, according to the BCC, all five protesters have been found guilty in Westminster Magistrates' Court of aggravated trespass and two were found guilty of criminal damage for harming the orchestra pit netting. The cost of cancelling the performance was an estimated £60,000, covered by the theatre's insurance.
Sentencing will take place at a later date.
