VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Laura Benanti's HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020 on HBO Max

HBO Max has debuted the trailer and key art for Max Original documentary special "Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020." The special will be available to stream Thursday, Dec. 17.

This has been such a labor of love! Can't wait for you to see it!! #HomeschoolmusicalonHboMax https://t.co/wUuplo1w3y - Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) December 1, 2020

Watch the trailer below!



Told in a self-shot documentary style, "Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020" shines a light on the personal experiences and incredible musical talent of teens across America that have been confronted with the many unique challenges of 2020. Each teen will perform a well-known song which organically expresses their emotions about their experience as high school seniors faced with their world turned upside down. Along with their musical numbers, we'll hear directly from them in interviews that showcase their unique perspective, their wide range of emotions, hurdles, laughs and resilience that they've experienced during the past year. Inspired by Tony® Award winning actress Laura Benanti's ("My Fair Lady" and "She Loves Me" on Broadway, "Younger," "Supergirl," "Nashville") online movement #SunshineSongs, in which she offered to be an audience of one for the students around the country whose spring musicals were cancelled because of COVID-19, this television event will give students the opportunity to sing and dance like the stars they are, from the safety of their homes.



The special is produced by Emmy Award® winners World of Wonder with Tony Award® winner Laura Benanti, Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Sharla Sumpter Bridgett and Alex Coletti serving as executive producers.

Laura Benanti is a Tony winner with Broadway credits including "My Fair Lady," "Meteor Shower," "She Loves Me," "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown," and "Gypsy."

