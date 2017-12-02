Social: RAGS Star Nathan Salstone Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today

Nathan Salstone, currently starring in Goodspeed's new musical RAGS, takes us behind the scenes with him on Instagram for a two show day! Click here to follow along!

Nathan Salstone (Ben) is honored to be making his Goodspeed debut! A recent graduate of Carnegie Mellon University BFA Acting/Music Theater 2017. Immense thank you to The Goodspeed, the Rags team, Nicolosi & Co, CMU, the Salstone/Geisenheimer family and all! Follow at nathansalstone.com and @nathan_salstone "Am Yisrael Chai- The people of Israel live." His family immigrated to the US from Russia, Poland, and Germany.

Welcome to the new world! Fresh from Ellis Island, a young mother and her son search for a new life and a sense of home as the 20th century beckons. The streets of Manhattan's Lower East Side may not be paved with gold, but they echo with the music of opportunity, optimism and hope. A ravishing score by the songwriters of Annie and Wicked colors a sweeping saga of America's immigrant past. Celebrate our rich roots in Goodspeed's new adaptation of a neglected masterpiece of the musical theatre. Rags is made possible in part by support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Lucille Lortel Foundation, Eversource Energy, and Amica Insurance.

Rags features music by Charles Strouse, original book by Joseph Stein, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, revised book by David Thompson and vocal arrangements are by David Loud. Rags is Directed by Rob Ruggiero.

Rags will run October 6 - December 10, 2017 [Official Press Opening October 25] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or online at goodspeed.org.





