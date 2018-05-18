Social: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Muny's Centennial Gala On BWW's Instagram Tonight!

BroadwayWorld is going behind the scenes of The Muny 's one-night-only Centennial Gala production, An Evening with the Stars, tonight on our Instagram.

Co-hosted by Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist Heather Headley and Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated artist Matthew Morrison, this centennial celebration promises to be unforgettable.

Follow along on our Instagram here!

This one-night-only production will have a sensational cast of 100, with special performances by show business legends Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune, along with Broadway and Muny stars Patrick Cassidy, Ken Page, Jenny Powers, Lara Teeter and Graham Rowat. The centennial celebration production also will include an ensemble of 32 singers and dancers, the beloved Muny Kids and Muny Teens troupes, the magnificent Muny Orchestra and a special historic Muny announcement.

An awe-inspiring evening of pure Muny magic, uniquely created for this historic birthday, the Centennial Gala and show are generously underwritten by World Wide Technology and The Steward Family Foundation.

The seven shows in the 2018 Muny season are: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17), The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie (July 18-25), Gypsy (July 27-August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4-12). For more information, visit muny.org.

Season and single tickets are currently on sale. In addition, Muny gift cards for the 100th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

