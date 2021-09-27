Our Readers Pick Their Favorite Fashion from The Tony Awards Red Carpet!

Click Here for More Articles on 2021 AWARDS SEASON

Last night, the Broadway community was out in full force to celebrate the highly-anticipated 2020 Tony Awards!

After being cooped up for the better part of a year and a half, our favorite stars were more than prepared to shine, hitting the red carpet in fashions just as jaw-dropping as the shows themselves.

We asked BroadwayWorld readers to choose their favorite looks from Broadway's biggest night! See who made the cut!

Photos by Bruce Glikas.

"LaChanze! That green outfit was stunning and she looked absolutely gorgeous!" @Mystikceleste on Twitter

"Bernadette! Because anyone who still fits into a dress she first wore 40 years ago after this snack-a-thon quarantine we've had WINS!" @TarrynNSteyn on Twitter

"Bernadette Peters- When is she not best dressed? KWEEN" @_._.picklez._._ on Instagram

"With Bernadette there we already know who has the best look" @spookycats on TikTok

"Kristin Chenoweth, of course. I mean, just look at her" @kchenosoprano on Twitter

"my favorite was Kristin Chenoweth because she is Kristin Chenoweth" @superiorchenzel on Twitter

"Robyn Hurder absolutely SLAAAYED in her gorgeous green gown! Stunning!!" @maulidelaney on Twitter

"Robyn Hurder because it's Robyn freaking Hurder" @sarina_johnson_ on Instagram

"Robyn Hurder, Aaron Tveit, and Ericka Hunter looked absolutely STUNNING love the colors and designs!" @allysgrotto on Twitter

"I loved Aaron Tveit and Ericka Hunter's matching outfits. I'm so proud of Aaron for his award" @tatigabriellamolina on Instagram

"Stephanie J. Block and Bernadette Peters looked out of this world gorgeous" @inkjoywrites on Twitter

"Jake Gyllenhaal! He looked so good in that pink outfit!" @_serenaweiss on Instagram

"Leslie Odom Jr & his wife looked fabulous!" @abubba24 on Instagram

"Celia Rose Gooding is the only correct answer" @camrynxelizabeth on Instagram

"Celia Rose Gooding's dress was just miraculous. That color on her!" @nancylofgrenyo on Instagram

"Celia Rose Gooding was a goddess" @samsancheztinoco on Instagram

"Andrew Rannells because he's Andrew Rannells!" @hanlikesmusicals23 on Instagram

"Laura Linney and Audra McDonald! Two stunning, statuesque women" @her_theater on Instagram

"Britton Smith WAS SO GOOD" @rebeccaristow on Instagram

"Sonya [Tayeh]! Regal and a total boss as always" @mermaidwaterlily on Instagram

"Kathryn [Gallagher] Such a classic red look and love the low back detail. So complimenting and bold!" @delaney.rose_

"Chita because... she's Chita!" @ddream88 on Instagram

"Loving Josh [Groban] and Tom [Hiddleston] in the blue" @rebeccaofsunnybf on TikTok