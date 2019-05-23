Slate Day NYC To Feature Live Podcasts, Comics, Children's Events And More

On June 8th, Slate Magazine will hold the first-ever Slate Day in NYC: a day of live podcasts, energetic conversations, and fun experiences with our biggest personalities and special guests including First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray, television personality Miz Cracker, comedian Aparna Nancherla, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, investigative reporter for The New York Times Magazine Nikole Hannah-Jones, Emmy-award winning writer and comedian Wyatt Cenac, a performance by Yo La Tengo, and many more.

Sessions include: a brunch show to start the day featuring an interview with the First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray and a performance with Miz Cracker and the hosts of Outward and The Waves in honor of Pride month, a pop culture trivia challenge where attendees can join teams with Slate's writers and editors, a Mom and Dad Are Fighting play date to enjoy some organized chaos with the hosts, a Hit Parade dance party, and live shows from the hosts of Trumpcast, Political Gabfest, Culture Gabfest, The Gist, Studio 360, Decoder Ring, and What Next.

Food and beverages provided. Song requests accepted.

SEE FULL SCHEDULE BELOW

https://slate.com/slateday2019

Venue 1: The High Line at 16th Street and 10th Avenue

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

The Waves - Outward Picnic Brunch

Featuring: An interview with the First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray, a performance by drag queen and television personality Miz Cracker, host of NPR's Invisibilia Hanna Rosin, New York Magazine's Noreen Malone, and Slate hosts Bryan Lowder, Brandon Tensley, June Thomas, and Nichole Perkins who also hosts the popular podcast Thirst Aid Kit.

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Studio 360 With Kurt Andersen

Featuring: Kurt Andersen hosting cultural figures, including comedian and star of Ramy on Hulu Ramy Youssef, for conversation and a performance by Yo La Tengo and Friends Who Folk.

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Pop Culture Trivia Challenge

Featuring: Some of your favorite Slate writers, editors and hosts: editor-in-chief Jared Hohlt, Nicole Cliffe, Dana Setevens, June Thomas, Chris Molanphy, Forrest Wickman, Dan Kois, and Sasha Leonard.

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Mom And Dad Are Fighting Play Date

Featuring: The first ever Mom and Dad Are Fighting play date, a live show designed for both parents and kids. Featuring a performance and beatbox lesson from Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan and Andrew "Jelly D" Bancroft of Freestyle Love Supreme and interactive trivia and comedy with talent from Pinna's hit podcast Don't Break the Rules. Snacks and activities provided. Kids get in free with a paid adult.

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Culture Gabfest Live

Featuring: Culture gabfest hosts Stephen Metcalf, Dana Setevens, and other leading critics to discuss the latest cultural happenings.

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Hit Parade Dance Party

Featuring: Host Chris Molanphy DJing the ultimate summer playlist for Slate Day's dance party on the High Line with the Slate talent, food and drinks.

Venue 2: SVA Theatre, 23rd street between 7th and 8th

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

What Next Live

Featuring: Host Mary Harris in conversation with Emmy-award winning writer and host of Problem Areas on HBO, Wyatt Cenac, attorney and legal analyst Mimi Rocah, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

In conversation with Slow Burn and Man Up

Joel Anderson, host of Slow Burn, and Aymann Ismail, host of Man Up, in conversation about their work

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Political Gabfest Live

Featuring: Hosts David Plotz and Emily Bazelon on the latest political news with investigative reporter for The New York Times Magazine Nikole Hannah-Jones

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Decoder Ring

Featuring: Host Willa Paskin unraveling a weird and wild cultural mystery.

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

The Art Of Podcasting With Mike Pesca

Featuring: Host of The Gist Mike Pesca and a powerhouse panel of podcasters.

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Trumpcast With Virginia Heffernan

Featuring: Virginia Heffernan in conversation with comedian and actress Aparna Nancherla and investigative reporter and New York Times bestselling author Vicky Ward. Writers and comedians Asher Perlman and Kate James perform Trump improv.





