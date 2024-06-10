Skylar Astin to Host American Express Tony Awards Simulcast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony Awards has announced that actor and singer Skylar Astin will host the American Express “Broadway Fanfare” simulcast event on Sunday, June 16, in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. The event will kick off at 6:30pm EST with a pre-show set beginning at 7:30pm; the simulcast will begin at 8pm.

“As someone who has a special place in their heart for theater and the arts – with my roots as a Broadway performer - the opportunity to host the American Express simulcast is truly meaningful,” said Skylar Astin. “Theater has always been about community, and this event will bring people closer to the incredible talent and magic of Broadway for an unforgettable experience.”

A takeover of Damrosch Park, the simulcast will be open to the public (subject to capacity limitations) and feature special performances from Broadway shows, appearances from noteworthy Broadway talent, and a livestream of the award show. The event will also have interactive experiences, games, and activities for attendees, such as:

“ See Your Name in Lights ”: A photo moment where guests can stand in their own spotlight and capture the moment.

”: A photo moment where guests can stand in their own spotlight and capture the moment. Broadway Trivia: Guests can show off their Broadway knowledge as they immerse themselves in the grandeur of the evening.

Guests can show off their Broadway knowledge as they immerse themselves in the grandeur of the evening. VIP Lounge for Pre-Registered Platinum Card® and Centurion® Amex Card Members: The lounge is available to Card Members who have already pre-registered for access (registration is now closed); it will feature prime views of the stage, a delicious light bite curated by Resy Chef Kwame Onwuachi of Tatiana, and complimentary beverages.

The lounge is available to Card Members who have already pre-registered for access (registration is now closed); it will feature prime views of the stage, a delicious light bite curated by Resy Chef Kwame Onwuachi of Tatiana, and complimentary beverages. Concessions Discount: Amex Card Members will get a 10% discount onsite at the Damrosch Park concession stand and Shake Shack food truck. Terms apply.

For the first time ever, the Tony Awards Playbill for the evening will also be available digitally. Attendees of the simulcast will be able to scan a QR code at the simulcast event to access a full digital version of the 2024 Tony Awards Playbill that will be available to attendees in the theater.

“We are delighted to welcome Skylar Astin as host of the American Express simulcast event at the 77th annual Tony Awards,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, interim president of the Broadway League. “We are certain he will cultivate an evening of excitement amongst theater fans on Broadway’s biggest night.”

“With Skylar Astin joining us as host, we cannot wait for all that’s in store at our simulcast of this year’s Tony Awards in Damrosch Park," said Shiz Suzuki, Vice President, Global Brand Sponsorships & Experiential Marketing, American Express. “The event will immerse our Card Members and attendees in this momentous night in theater, in a way that gives them an opportunity to celebrate and experience the unique excitement and energy of the ceremony in real-time.”

Skylar Astin got his start on the Broadway stage in “Spring Awakening,” reuniting with the cast for a special performance at the 75th Annual Tony Awards. He performed alongside Sutton Foster and Patti LuPone last year in “Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration,” a Stephen Sondheim tribute at the Hollywood Bowl, and starred as Seymour in the Off-Broadway production of “Little Shop of Horrors” in 2022.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).*

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are showrunners and executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment, and Weiss will serve as director. Jack Sussman is also an executive producer.