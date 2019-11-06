SiriusXM's Julie James Will Make a Guest Appearance at Kristin's Chenoweth's FOR THE GIRLS

Julie James, Programming Director for SiriusXM's On Broadway channel and host of "Broadway Names with Julie James," will make a guest appearance this Saturday, Nov. 9, performing a song with Kristin Chenoweth. Chenoweth begins her eight-night performance run "For the Girls" at the Nederlander Theatre in New York, Nov. 8 - 17.

This special night came about back in September, when Kristin Chenoweth sat down for a special Artist Confidential event for SiriusXM subscribers where she performed songs from her new album, For the Girls, at Steinway Hall in New York City. During the live radio broadcast in front of a studio audience, Chenoweth asked James to be her guest on Broadway and a stunned James, shouted, "yes!" This marks the first time Julie James will perform on Broadway.

Said James, ""When they say dreams come true, this is the epitome of a dream come true."

Catch "For the Girls" November 8 - 17 at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City, and "Broadway Names with Julie James" on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel 72. And Artist Confidential with Kristin Chenoweth, hosted by Julie James, is available on SiriusXM on demand via the app.

Watch a video of Kristin's performance at Artist Confidential event for SiriusXM below!





