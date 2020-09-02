Singnasium Announces Online Fall Class Lineup With Nikki M. James, Michael Kilgore, Kristine Zbornik and More

Classes begin in September!

Singnasium has announced the fall 2020 lineup of online classes and workshops starting in mid-September. Helping you stay creative, hone your skills, or even pick up some new ones, are Singnasium's goals with this new offering of classes. In addition to popular Singnasium classes like Arrangement Experience, Sing Your Story, SwingTime, and The Training Room, Grammy Award winner, Julie Gold, returns with Write, Write, Write, Right? Right! and Broadway and Cabaret Diva, Karen Mason will return with The Song Is YOU. If up till now, your musical training has been limited to the shower, car, or with a hairbrush, join Jennie Litt for So You Want to Sing. Learn the basics of accompanying yourself in Piano for Singers with Jerry Phelps. Feeling Fancy? Join Carmen Cancél for Classical Songs and Artistry.

Self-Produced video performances have been a popular method of self expression and publicity for the last decade, now they've become a necessity! Learn how to

-Put Your Best Face Forward with Ashton Michael Corey.

-Musical Theater WILL come back! Will YOU be ready?

Broadway Funny Lady, Kristine Zbornik will help you Own Your Audition, and Joshua Zecher-Ross will Get Your Book Together.

They are thrilled to have Tony Award winner, Nikki M. James joining them with Breaking the Mold. Also joining the Singnasium family are Broadway, Television, and Recording Artist Mykal Kilgore teaching Modern Musical Theater Styles, and Broadway Veteran (last seen in Hades Town), Afra Hines helping you to Get Out of Your Head and Into Your Body.

Popular Open Mic, SINGAPALOOZA, hosted by Singnasium's Artistic Director Lennie Watts, will return monthly on Fridays, 9/25, 10/23, and 11/20.

Tony Award nominee, Sharon McNight will offer a one day Comedy Song Workshop on Saturday, September 12.

SAVE THE DATE!!

Paint the Town (What Ever Town You're In!)

A Virtual Fun(d) Raiser

Thursday, October 15 at 7:00PM EST

The mission of non-profit Singnasium is to provide a safe, non-judgmental place for artists and singers, of all levels, to fully explore their creative selves. It is designed to provide support, embrace diversity, and offer eye-opening new ways for those who love to sing to become a more well-rounded musician. With classes and workshops spanning all aspects of vocal performance, Singnasium utilizes the best possible teaching artists and support personnel that the New York arts community has to offer, as well as provides outreach to the next generation of music and voice artists.

Singnasium is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization registered in the state of New York. For more information, visit http://www.singnasium.org/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You