NIGHT SIDE SONGS Cast Album Out This Month Featuring Robin de Jesús, Mary Testa and More

Night Side Songs, the cast album of the new Lincoln Center Theater musical, will be released in streaming and digital formats on Friday, August 21.

The single, “My Stuff,” is available starting today, Friday, August 14. CD and vinyl editions of the album are planned for later this year. Night Side Songs gathers us in the space where life shifts, suddenly and irrevocably, and asks how we move through it.

The show features a stirring folk score by the acclaimed duo The Lazours (We Live in Cairo) and visionary direction by Lortel and Obie Award winner Taibi Magar (Macbeth In Stride). The album was produced by Mara Isaacs, Todd Sickafoose, and Andy Einhorn, and co-produced by Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour.

Watch star Mary Testa perform, "My Stuff" here:

Daniel Lazour</a> and <a href="/people/Patrick-Lazour/">Patrick Lazour</a>, Featuring <a href="/people/Mary-Testa/">Mary Testa</a>)" width="356">

Night Side Songs traces the reverberations that ripple between life's defining moments: the conversations by the bedside, the hopes whispered or withheld, the jokes that break tension, the silences that linger. It's about those drawn into the orbit of someone's life – family, friends, strangers – reaching for one another in ways both imperfect and profound. What emerges is not just a portrait of care, but of connection: how we grasp onto each other, onto faith or doubt, onto memory, meaning, music. The things that help us endure. Sometimes alone. Often together.

Night Side Songs is a testament to the fragile, fierce humanity that carries us through the night and to the healing that can happen when we truly listen.

The album features the Lincoln Center Theater production's original cast, featuring performances by Robin de Jesús, Brooke Ishibashi, Jonathan Raviv, Kris Saint-Louis, and Mary Testa. In the folk music spirit, the performers were joined by an in-studio audience who sings along.

The show was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Music,” a Drama League Award for “Outstanding Production of a Musical,” and Lucille Lortel Awards for “Outstanding Musical” and “Outstanding Ensemble.”

Night Side Songs was presented by Lincoln Center Theater at LCT3's Claire Tow Theater from February 14 to March 29, 2026, joining the ranks of the top 10 best-selling shows in the Tow history. The production originated in a New York premiere co-production between American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and Philadelphia Theatre Company, following a commission by American Repertory Theater. The show was further developed and presented by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in the Under the Radar Festival.

The Lazours, made up of brothers Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour, are songwriters and music theater writers. Their original musicals include We Live in Cairo (Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk nominee, American Repertory Theater, New York Theatre Workshop, dir. Taibi Magar) and Night Side Songs (Under the Radar, Philadelphia Theatre Company, American Repertory Theater, Lincoln Center Theater 2026, dir. Taibi Magar). They wrote a musical adaptation of Ritesh Batra's film The Lunchbox (Berkeley Repertory Theatre 2026, dir. Rachel Chavkin) and wrote original songs for Caroline Lindy's feature, Your Monster (Sundance 2023, Audience Award). Their movie musical Challenger: An American Dream is being developed with Bruce Cohen Productions and Spark Features. Original songs can be heard on their independently released albums: Two Short Songs in a Minor Key, Lullabies, Freres, Flap My Wings (Songs from 'We Live in Cairo'), and Beth's Homemade Cowboy Breakfast. They are Jonathan Larson Grant and Richard Rodgers Award recipients, MacDowell and Yaddo Fellows, and New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspects. Daniel holds a B.A. from Columbia University and Patrick holds a B.A. from Boston College.

Lincoln Center Theater is one of the leading nonprofit theaters in the United States, producing an annual season of plays and musicals that have been seen by millions around the globe. Its mission is to bring exceptional theater to life. Building on a legacy of artistic excellence, LCT strives to expand what is possible: to make the magic of theater more palpable, empowering visionary artists and extending the invitation for the community to join in celebrating the power of live performance. Founded in 1985, LCT is home to Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theater and Off-Broadway's Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow theaters, which welcome nearly 300,000 audience members to its home on the Lincoln Center campus each year. Over the last four decades, LCT and its productions have received 87 Tony Awards, 97 Drama Desk Awards, 79 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 33 Obies, 11 NY Drama Critics Circle Awards and one Pulitzer Prize, as well as two Pulitzer Prize finalists. Production highlights include staples in the Rodgers and Hammerstein canon Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, McNeal, Oslo, War Horse, The Coast of Utopia, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Other Desert Cities, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Contact, Anything Goes, Sarafina!, Six Degrees of Separation, The Sisters Rosensweig and Shakespearean classics Twelfth Night and Henry IV, among many others. Honoring its legacy, its work and the premium experiences audiences have come to know as synonymous with the institution itself, LCT continues to broaden the welcome mat to make live theater more accessible for new audiences, staying true to the Lincoln Center founding mandate from John D. Rockefeller that the arts “are not just for the privileged few, but for the many.”

NIGHT SIDE SONGS – TRACK LIST

Glow, Glow, Glow Either Way You Gotta Keep It Together The Reason Miracle Song Let's Go Walking A Little Wine Santa Cruz Into the Sky When You… My Stuff I Will Check in On You Will You Let Me Know

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