Shoshana Bean To Make Her Feinstein's/54 Below Debut in August

Shoshana Bean, star of Wicked, City Center's Songs for a New World, and the most recent Jenna in Broadway's Waitress, makes her long anticipated Feinstein's/54 Below debut with shows on August 24, 27, 29, 30 and 31 at 7pm. Cover charges start at $85, with VIP and Premium seating starting at $110. Tickets go on sale to Club 54 members on Thursday, August 18 at 12pm and to the general public on Monday, July 22 at 12pm. For reservations and information, visit www.54below.com/shoshana.

Expect an all-new, and in a rare turn of events, all-BROADWAY, show for this residency. Shoshana will sing from roles she's played, roles she wants to play, roles she'll never play, and maybe even take some requests! This is sure to be an evening you won't want to miss!

Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless ?lms and television shows, amassed millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson. Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very ?rst replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and most recently as Jenna in Waitress. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches.

Music Direction by Tedd Firth.

Ticketing and venue information:

Cover charges begin at $85 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. VIP and Premium seating start at $110. All seating, including Premium seating, is cabaret style and guests may be seated with other parties. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com/Melissa. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





