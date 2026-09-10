Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet and More to Join The Rescues at Le Poisson Rouge

Two-time Tony Award nominees The Rescues will perform live at Le Poisson Rouge on Monday, September 28, at 8pm. MILCK will open the evening followed by The Rescues performing their songs, including numbers from The Lost Boys. The Rescues will be joined by surprise guests from the cast of The Lost Boys on Broadway including Tony Award Winner Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Maria Wirries, Brian Flores, Dean Maupin, Hank Santos, Dominic Dorset and Pierre Maris.

The Lost Boys won 4 Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Ali Louis Bourzgui), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey), and Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), 11 Theatre Fans’ Choice Awards (including Best New Musical and Best Original Score), 2 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards for Favorite New Musical and Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), the Clarence Derwent Award for most promising breakthrough performances of the season for Ali Louis Bourzgui, the Theatre World Award for LJ Benet, 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever), and 2 Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever).

The Lost Boys will launch a North American National Tour in Spring 2028, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.

Atlantic Records will release The Lost Boys (Original Broadway Cast Recording), the official companion to the most Tony Award-Winning New Musical on Broadway, featuring music and lyrics by 2026 two-time Tony Award nominees The Rescues, on Friday, October 30 on CD and 2LP Black and Red Vinyl.

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Related Stories 1 THE LOST BOYS Will Launch a North American Tour in 2028

BoradwayWorld has just learned that THE LOST BOYS will launch a North American National Tour in Spring 2028, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.