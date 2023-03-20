Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Swing into spring with official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more!

Mar. 20, 2023  

Swing into spring with official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more! Browse essentials for Spring including the Beetlejuice It's Showtime Striped Hoodie, the A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean Jacket, the Wicked Green Elixir Water Bottle, the Anastasia Romanov Hoodie, and more below.

Shop now!

A 5,6,7,8 Dark Grey TeeShop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

This "A Five Six Seven Eight" unisex dark grey tee is perfect for any dancer or aspiring Broadway star. Available in sizes S-2XL.

Buy Now»

A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean JacketUnisex Logo Jean Jacket

Be "forever in blue jean" with this denim jacket with the show's logo on the back panel. It also features a 4" patch on the front chest.

Buy Now»

Ain't Too Proud My Girl Ringer TeeShop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

You've "got sunshine on a cloudy day" with this 100% cotton white and burgundy ringer tee with the Temptations "My Girl" design printed on front.

Buy Now»

Anastasia Romanov HoodieShop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

This black lightweight jersey cotton hoodie features the ANASTASIA logo on the front with a sketch of the Romanov family crest on the back.

Buy Now»

Hairspray Think Big Pullover HoodieShop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Bundle up in this light grey hooded sweatshirt featuring the Hairspray logo on the front and the quote, "You gotta think big to be big" on the back.

Buy Now»

Wicked Green Elixir Water BottleWicked Green Elixir Water Bottle

Stay hydrated with your "green elixir" on hot days with this Wicked green travel water bottle.

Buy Now»

Hadestown World We Dream About FlaskHadestown World We Dream About Flask

Make a toast to how you wish the world to be with this Hadestown flask! This flask is inspired by the Broadway musical's hope of bringing the world back into tune and features the wording To the world we dream about and the one we live in now above the Hadestown logo.

Buy Now»

It's Showtime Striped HoodieShop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

This hoodie features a design of the show's logo on the front left-hand chest side, a black and white striped hoodliner and the show's memorable line, "It's Showtime" on the back.

Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Logo Dad HatShop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

With hot days coming, wear this blue dad hat featuring The Some Like It Hot logo!

Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective RaglanShop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

This unisex 100% blue/white combed ringspun cotton raglan features 3/4 sleeves and song lyric.

Buy Now»

See more in the theatre shop here!



Review: This SOUND OF MUSIC Sings a Different TuneReview: This SOUND OF MUSIC Sings a Different Tune
March 20, 2023

It took eight years for three-time Tony awardee Jack O’Brien-directed 'The Sound of Music,' a warhorse title from the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s catalog, to reach the Philippines’ capital—a rare feat because most of the international productions visiting town are either from South Africa or the United Kingdom.
Broadway Buying Guide: March 20, 2023Broadway Buying Guide: March 20, 2023
March 20, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, March 20, 2023.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 3/20/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 3/20/2023
March 20, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway Jukebox: 35 Showtunes for Spring!Broadway Jukebox: 35 Showtunes for Spring!
March 19, 2023

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Spring Awakening, The Secret Garden, South Pacific, Funny Girl, The Producers, Once on This Island, Parade, Pippin, Hair, Carousel, Groundhog Day, Big River, A New Brain, and more!
Broadway Jukebox: 35 Songs for a Broadway St. Patrick's DayBroadway Jukebox: 35 Songs for a Broadway St. Patrick's Day
March 17, 2023

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Finian's Rainbow, A Man of No Importance, Once, Juno, Legally Blonde, Sing Street and more!
