Shop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Swing into spring with official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more! Browse essentials for Spring including the Beetlejuice It's Showtime Striped Hoodie, the A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean Jacket, the Wicked Green Elixir Water Bottle, the Anastasia Romanov Hoodie, and more below.

A 5,6,7,8 Dark Grey Tee

This "A Five Six Seven Eight" unisex dark grey tee is perfect for any dancer or aspiring Broadway star. Available in sizes S-2XL.

Buy Now»

A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean Jacket

Be "forever in blue jean" with this denim jacket with the show's logo on the back panel. It also features a 4" patch on the front chest.

Buy Now»

Ain't Too Proud My Girl Ringer Tee

You've "got sunshine on a cloudy day" with this 100% cotton white and burgundy ringer tee with the Temptations "My Girl" design printed on front.

Buy Now»

Anastasia Romanov Hoodie

This black lightweight jersey cotton hoodie features the ANASTASIA logo on the front with a sketch of the Romanov family crest on the back.

Buy Now»

Hairspray Think Big Pullover Hoodie

Bundle up in this light grey hooded sweatshirt featuring the Hairspray logo on the front and the quote, "You gotta think big to be big" on the back.

Buy Now»

Wicked Green Elixir Water Bottle

Stay hydrated with your "green elixir" on hot days with this Wicked green travel water bottle.

Buy Now»

Hadestown World We Dream About Flask

Make a toast to how you wish the world to be with this Hadestown flask! This flask is inspired by the Broadway musical's hope of bringing the world back into tune and features the wording To the world we dream about and the one we live in now above the Hadestown logo.

Buy Now»

It's Showtime Striped Hoodie

This hoodie features a design of the show's logo on the front left-hand chest side, a black and white striped hoodliner and the show's memorable line, "It's Showtime" on the back.

Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Logo Dad Hat

With hot days coming, wear this blue dad hat featuring The Some Like It Hot logo!

Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan

This unisex 100% blue/white combed ringspun cotton raglan features 3/4 sleeves and song lyric.

Buy Now»

See more in the theatre shop here!