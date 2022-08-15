Shop HADESTOWN Merch, Shirts, Souvenirs & More In The BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop
Our Theatre Shop features all of your favorite original Broadway-themed designs, including Hadestown!
Shop official merchandise from Hadestown, featuring the Spring Will Come Again Mug, a Way Down Hadestown Keychain, Any Way The Wind Blows Socks, Decal Stickers, the World We Dream About Flask and much more!
Shop Now
Hadestown Decal Sticker Page
Decorate your tech with these Hadestown decal stickers! Four die-cut stickers featuring the lyrics, "Spring has come again", Show the way the world could be", "I remember fields of flowers" and "Hey little songbird".
Hadestown Flower Necklace
Show off your love for Hadestown with this brass antique finish necklace featuring the iconic flower from the show. Chain measures approximately 24".
Any Way The Wind Blows Socks
Show your love for your favorite Broadway musical with these Hadestown flower socks! These socks feature a pattern of the iconic red flower and the wording I Will Walk Beside You Love Any Way the Wind Blows on the bottom.
Hadestown Logo Marbled Beanie
Stay warm all winter long with this Hadestown marbled beanie, featuring the logo embroidered on the front.
Hadestown Mineral Wash Joggers
These mineral wash joggers feature the Hadestown logo on the left leg and the musical's iconic red flower logo on the right hip.
Hadestown Red Flower Hat
Keep the sun out of your eyes with this adjustable black dad hat with flower embroidery on front and "KEEP YOUR HEAD LOW Hadestown" embroidered on back.
Hadestown Reusable Tote Bag
Display your love for the award-winning tale of romantic mythology with this Hadestown reusable tote bag! This tote features the musical's red flower imagery and Hadestown logo on the front and a pattern of red flowers on the sides.
Spring Will Come Again Mug
Toast to the coming of Spring with this Hadestown mug! One side of this mug features the musical's iconic red flower surrounded by the wording Spring Will Come Again. The other side features the Hadestown logo.
Way Down Hadestown KeychainHadestown Keychain" height="150" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/upload13/2187452/image-20220722122337-9.jpeg" align="right" width="150" />
Take Hadestown wherever you call home with this round metal keychain with Hadestown flower logo and "Way Down Hadestown Way Down Under The Ground".
Hadestown Flower Spinner Ornament
Remember fields of flowers during the holiday season with this Hadestown spinner ornament! This ornament features the words Way Down Hadestown on both the top and bottom of the spinning red flower. The red flower is both the symbol of love and the iconic image for this Tony awarding-winning musical.
Hermes Feather Pin
"And a man with feathers on his feet, who could help you to your final destination. Mr Hermes, that's me!" Keep Hadestown on your lapel with this silver enamel feather pin.
Hadestown Flower Bandana
Bring in the spring with this red bandana with the Hadestown floral logo design!
Hadestown Flower Hair Pin
Remember fields of flowers with this Hadestown flower hairpin! The red flower is both the symbol of love and the iconic image for this Tony awarding-winning musical.
World We Dream About Flask
Make a toast to how you wish the world to be with this Hadestown flask! This flask is inspired by the Broadway musical's hope of bringing the world back into tune and features the wording To the world we dream about and the one we live in now above the Hadestown logo.
Flower Hoodie With Sleeve Logo
Stay cozy in this black zip-up hoodie with a Hadestown logo printed on the sleeve and flower printed on back.
Hadestown Show Art Tee
Represent your favorite musical with this unisex mineral wash tee with the Hadestown logo and flower!
Wait For Me Unisex Tee
Let a song change your fate with this Wait for Me tee! This tee features musical's iconic swinging dome light surrounded by the song title Wait for Me on the front and the Hadestown logo on the back.
Anybody Want A Drink? Mug
Raise a glass and celebrate the world we dream about with this stainless steel moscow mule mug featuring Persephone's quote "Anybody want a drink?" along with the Hadestown logo.
Visit the theatre shop here!