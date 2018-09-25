Shonda Rhimes, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gabrielle Union-Wade And More Join Producing Team of AMERICAN SON

The Broadway premiere of American Son has just announced additions to its producing team. The play will be co-produced by a team that includes Shonda Rhimes, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Dwyane Wade, Steve Stoute and Nnamdi Asomugha. They join a team that includes Kerry Washington's Simpson Street, Jeffry Richards, Rebecca Gold and Will Trice.

AMERICAN SON stars Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe Nominee Kerry Washington ("Scandal," Race), Drama Desk Award Nominee Steven Pasquale ("The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story," Bridges Of Madison County), Eugene Lee (Gem of the Ocean), and Tony Award Nominee Jeremy Jordan ("Supergirl," Newsies).

Written by Christopher Demos-Brown and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences), American Son will begin performances on Saturday, October 6, 2018 with an official opening night set for Sunday, November 4, 2018. American Son is playing a limited 16-week engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street) through January 27, 2019.

A Florida police station in the middle of the night. Two parents searching for answers. American Son is a gripping tale about who we are as a nation, and how we deal with family relationships, love, loss, and identity.

The creative team includes Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Peter Fitzgerald (Sound Design) and Telsey + Company (Casting).

"Christopher Demos-Brown has written a play that dives deep into the big questions of who we are as a nation, by exploring the intimate relationships within a family caught at the crossroads of love, loss, identity and community," says star Kerry Washington. "After reading the script I was immediately enthralled by the world of the play and the gripping circumstances that these characters are facing. I am excited to step into the ring with Kenny & Steve to tell this story on Broadway."

American Son was awarded the 2016 Laurents/Hatcher Award for Best New Play by an Emerging Playwright.

