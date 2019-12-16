Shoba Narayan Joins WICKED on Broadway as Nessarose Tonight

Good news! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Shoba Narayan will join the company of Wicked tonight, December 16, as Nessarose. She steps into the silver shoes of Gizel Jiménez, who departs the show to star in Bliss at Seattle 5th Avenue Theatre.

Narayan recently starred as Eliza Hamilton in the Hamilton national tour. She also appeared on Broadway in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. TV/film: "Gossip Girl," "Quantico," "Halal in the Family," Growing Up Smith. www.shoba-narayan.com

Since opening on October 30, 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 15 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, China, Mexico, and Brazil) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese.

WICKED has amassed over $5 billion in global sales and has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide. Declared "A Cultural Phenomenon" by Variety, Wicked is the recipient of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





