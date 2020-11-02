Share Your Student Volunteer Story for #MeaningfulMonday!
Share your story with us and you'll be featured on BroadwayWorld!
Are you a high school or college student involved in arts-related charity work? Want our readers to learn more about the foundation/charity you're doing work with? Share your story with us HERE and you'll be featured on BroadwayWorld!
#MeaningfulMonday is an idea from 17 year-old student Abby Heltzer of Livingston, New Jersey, who wants student volunteers across the country to be recognized for their hard work at their own arts-related charities, foundations and organizations.
Check out past Meaningful Monday highlights!
In Abby's words: "I was ecstatic to learn that BroadwayWorld New Jersey had chosen to write an article based on a blurb I wrote about the charity work I completed with my two close friends Dani Pritkin and Allie Benjamin with our organization Kostumes for Kids for the Newark School of the Arts.
"This got me thinking that there must be thousands of other kids just like me across the country who are doing amazing work and giving back to their communities, whose efforts deserve to be amplified to such a wide audience just as mine were. This is why I was wondering if it was possible to open up an online forum where kids aged 13-18 could write in submissions about the wonderful arts-related charity work they have been completing within their own communities."
Want your work to be recognized? Want to shout out the charity/foundation you're proud of? Fill out the form HERE to be featured on BroadwayWorld!
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: THE TODAY SHOW Hosts Reveal Their 'Best of Broadway' 2020 Halloween Costumes
The Today Show hosts always put together a great Halloween costume theme and this year they're showing Broadway some love!...
Lin-Manuel Miranda Launches New Soundwaves Art Collection To Raise Money For NoMAA Artist-in-Residency Program
Soundwaves Art Foundation has announced the release of an exclusive art collaboration with composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise m...
How Em Jaccs' RATATOUILLE Musical Became Theatre TikTok's Latest Trend
We got to chat with TikTok creator Em Jaccs, whose Ratatouille musical number has inspired an entire show that TikTok fans are demanding to bring to B...
VIDEO: Next on Stage High School Winner Terrence Bogan Debuts His Music Video for 'The Impossible Dream'
Terrence Bogan's single from Broadway Records is out now, with proceeds going towards The Actor's Fund!...
First Single From Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA, 'Bad Cinderella', Out Today
The first single from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has been released today! Entitled 'Bad Cinderella', the single comes 50 years and three days af...
VIDEO: Next on Stage College Winner Willem Butler Debuts His Music Video for 'Maria'
Willem Butler's single from Broadway Records is out now, with proceeds going towards The Actor's Fund!...