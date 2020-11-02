Share Your Student Volunteer Story for #MeaningfulMonday!

Share your story with us and you'll be featured on BroadwayWorld!

#MeaningfulMonday is an idea from 17 year-old student Abby Heltzer of Livingston, New Jersey, who wants student volunteers across the country to be recognized for their hard work at their own arts-related charities, foundations and organizations.

Check out past Meaningful Monday highlights!

In Abby's words: "I was ecstatic to learn that BroadwayWorld New Jersey had chosen to write an article based on a blurb I wrote about the charity work I completed with my two close friends Dani Pritkin and Allie Benjamin with our organization Kostumes for Kids for the Newark School of the Arts.

"This got me thinking that there must be thousands of other kids just like me across the country who are doing amazing work and giving back to their communities, whose efforts deserve to be amplified to such a wide audience just as mine were. This is why I was wondering if it was possible to open up an online forum where kids aged 13-18 could write in submissions about the wonderful arts-related charity work they have been completing within their own communities."

