Shakespeare's Globe Will Not Yet Re-Open, Despite Outdoor Theatre Being Able to Resume
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced that outdoor theatres, opera and music venues can reopen from 11 July - with live performances in front of outdoor, socially distanced audiences.
However, Shakespeare's Globe will not be reopening at this time. The Globe has said that it is "not economically viable" to open to smaller audiences.
"We're an independent charity with very limited reserves. The Government understands our situation, and we are incredibly grateful for their promised investment in our sector, as well as recognition of the contribution theatre and the arts make to people's lives," read a tweet from the Globe's official Twitter account.
"We are of course looking at other ways to share our beloved spaces, including broadcasting from our playhouses, but cannot open at scale at this time within social distancing guidelines."
Despite the good news open air theatres can reopen from 11 July, sadly it is still not economically viable for us to open with socially distanced performances.
We are of course looking at other ways to share our beloved spaces, including broadcasting from our playhouses, but cannot open at scale at this time within social distancing guidelines.
