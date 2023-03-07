Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Serialist Randy Edelman Performs Live At Red Eye NYC, March 18

Red Eye NY is direct from New York via Berlin, LA and Fire Island bringing you the hottest performances in nightlife, burlesque, boylesque and drag royalty.

Mar. 07, 2023  

New York City's newest, hottest, and edgiest Nightlife bar will be featuring a live and wild performance by composer/singer/songwriter Randy Edelman who is responsible for creating the Barry Manilow hit "A Weekend in New England", Patti LaBelle's "Isn't It A Shame", Hip-Hop superstar Nelly's "My Place", and songs by Olivia Newton-John, Dionne Warwick, Kool and the Gang, and an endless amount of others.

Throughout his life Randy careened like a shiny, dazzling pinball between the world of pop music and Hollywood composing the soundtracks for over a hundred of the biggest motion pictures and television series of our time including "My Cousin Vinny", "Last of the Mohicans", "Dragonheart", "27 Dresses", "While You Were Sleeping", "The Mask", "Ghostbusters ll", and many more. He also wrote the theme from the hit series MacGyver, as well as the theme for the Olympics.

Red Eye NY is direct from New York via Berlin, LA and Fire Island. The Red Eye team all have a unicorn marathon of experience serving the LGBTQ+ community and consists of Daniel Nardicio, who has produced breathtaking Fire Island shows with artists including Carol Channing, Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Elaine Paige, Sandra Bernhard, and an array of others. He is also responsible for the breathtaking underwear parties each summer on Cherry Grove. Sam Benedict is the host of an A-list podcast with celebrities, including Jane Lynch, Cheyenne Jackson, Margaret Cho, Bianca Del Rio, and more. Taylor Shubert is part of the team behind Bedlam in Club Cumming, and Adam Klesh who currently operates a Queer cabaret in the heart of Berlin. Together they bring you the hottest performances in nightlife, burlesque, boylesque and drag royalty.

Randy is a musical omni being that impacts the multitudes. An hour with Randy is not merely an hour but a phenomena of the world's most beautiful, romantic, and adventurous music ever written. He is unabashedly everything!

Red Eye NYC

March 18th, 2023

9:30 PM

355 West 41st Street, NYC



