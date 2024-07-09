Seán Curran And Amy Pivar to Reunite In A Shared Evening Of Dancetheater This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TOGETHER AGAIN will reunite choreographers Seán Curran and Amy Pivar - who first danced together in the 1980's NYC's downtown dance scene - and features world premieres of two solo dancetheater works: Pivar's Detraumatizing the Archive: Mu'u mu'u Dances and Liederkreis, created by Curran in collaboration with choreographer/performer Benjamin Freedman.

Performance Details

When: September 6 & 7, 2024 at 7:30pm

Where: NYU Tisch Dance, Jack Crystal Theater

111 Second Avenue, 5th Floor (between 6th & 7th Streets), NYC

Tickets: $25, available July 1: https://www.simpletix.com/e/together-again-tickets-171162

Seán Curran and Amy Pivar welcome you to a dance reunion! Each recognized with a Bessie award for their dancing as founding members of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Co, Curran and Pivar's virtuosic performances helped realize the Jones/ Zane's vision that catapulted the company from NYC downtown dance onto international stages. Both became choreographers, beginning with autobiographical solo dances that included spoken word. This led to their 1988 collaborative duets Buffalos Roam and Enough.

Flash forward 35 years. Pivar lives between NY and Hawai'i where she recently graduated with a MA in Dance from the University of Hawai'i at Mãnoa. Her research resulted in a personal 30-minute solo, Detraumatizing the Archive: Mu'u mu'u Dances. Created in O'ahu, this dance/talkstory is about Jewish ancestral healing and the dozen mu'u mu'u robes she discovered while clearing out her late mother's NYC apartment during the pandemic. Rehearsal coaching is by Janis Brenner.

Curran and Freedman's 30-minute work in 9 movements, Liederkreis, follows Robert Schumann's Op. 24 (1839) along a path of longing and loss. Danced by Freedman, Curran performs a 21st century spoken word adaptation of Heinrich Heine's Germany poetry that accompanied the original composition. The performance includes live music by pianist Peter Groch and tenor Daniel McGrew.