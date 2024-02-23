Second Stage Will Leave the Tony Kiser Theater at the End of This Year

Second Stage Theater will reportedly no longer operate the Tony Kiser Theater, located in a former bank building at the corner of West 43rd Street and Eighth Avenue. According to The New York Times, the company is being let out of its lease at the building due to high rent and "unfavorable" terms in the lease.

The board had previously agreed to renew their lease at the building for eight years in 2021, but last year they decided to exercise their option to be let out of the lease at the end of 2024.

This move comes after the company gave up its lease at its previously-owened Off-Off-Broadway space, the McGinn/Cazale Theater, last year.

Executive Director Lisa Lawer Post told the Times that the building's infrastructure was aging, and, as part of their current lease, they would be responsible for any repairs or maintenance. In addition the the high rent, there were also concerns that the landlord had an option to terminate the lease at any time with 18 months notice.

Read the original story on The New York Times.

Second Stage opened the theater space at 43rd and 8th in 1999. The 296-seat theater was designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2011, the location was named after long-time Chairman of the Board, Anthony C.M. Kiser, and became "The Tony Kiser Theater."

Several shows are already set to run at the Kiser Theater this year, including The Apiary, which runs now through March 3, as well as the Next Stage Festival set to run through March 11. Breaking The Story has been announced to open next at the space in May.

In April 2015, the company expanded into Broadway theater productions when it bought the Helen Hayes Theater, which currently home to Appropriate. The Hayes will now be the only space the company owns.