Sebastian Maniscalco Adds December Show at UBS Arena for Second Leg of NOBODY DOES THIS Tour

Comic sensation Sebastian Maniscalco will be the first comedian to perform at New York's newest venue, UBS Arena, located on the border of Queens and Long Island in Belmont Park, on December 27, 2021. Tickets for Nobody Does This tour dates will go on sale for his UBS Arena performance to the general public Friday, July 30, at 10:00 AM. Launching in November, the new tour dates will find him returning to many of the arenas he sold out with his last performance including LA's the Forum, Boston's TD Garden and returns to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena and Montreal's Bell Centre in 2022. Long-time opener and fellow Chicago native Pat McGann continues as opener on the cross-country trek.

Maniscalco shared a special message in honor of his first performance at UBS Arena, which can be viewed here at UBS Arena's YouTube page.

UBS Arena is a $1.1 billion multi purpose venue under construction adjacent to the Belmont Park racetrack. The world class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, will bridge its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities. In addition to being the new home to the famed New York Islanders Hockey Club, UBS Arena is designed with a sharp focus on music and will create special experiences for both artists and audiences. The state of the art arena, opening in the fall, will deliver an unmatched live entertainment experience with clear sightlines and premier acoustics to even more guests than ever before.

Currently on the road for his new Nobody Does This Tour, the man Vulture said, "built a tremendous fan base the old-fashioned way: one joke at a time, one audience at the time," announces over 15 arena dates for the second leg of the blockbuster tour. With so many new experiences to draw from this last year, Maniscalco is sharing his unique comedic perspective with the masses with this brand-new show.

Touted as "...the hottest comic in America," by The New York Times, Sebastian Maniscalco, has celebrated heights only a few comedians ever achieve. A string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows include a comedy record for Chicago's United Center with 21,286, the highest gross for a single event at Boston's TD Garden and a historic four show run at Madison Square Garden breaking the record for most shows sold in a weekend for the venue. That blockbuster success coupled with Netflix original comedy specials and a starring role alongside Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese's Oscar-nominated The Irishman, it's no surprise that both Pollstar and Billboard have honored the standup with their top touring awards.

"I've been unable to share my comedy for over a year," Maniscalco shared exclusively with Billboard earlier this year. "I'm busting at the seams to get back out on the road and share my observations about life and family on this brand-new tour!"

During the last year the comic NBC's Nightly News dubbed, "comedy's new superstar," found new ways to connect with fans and flex his comedic muscles including hosting several virtual dinners with friend and chef, Dominick DiBartolomeo. Billed as "Sebastian's Sunday Supper" the events have offered the ultimate virtual dinner party, filled with amazing food and packed with special guests including Jerry Seinfeld, Lester Holt, J.J. Watt, Christopher Lloyd and Rick Caruso.

The comedian also still managed to notch several career firsts in 2020 including a two-night run guest-hosting ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" In addition to adding late night host to his growing list of hyphenates, Maniscalco also added executive producer with the release of Sebastian Maniscalco presents Pat McGann: When's Mom Gonna Be Home?

On top of coming to a city near you fans will also find the always bothered comedian on their TV exploring the world of food in his new series, Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco. The show premieres on discovery+ Aug. 12.



Maniscalco will also make a return the big screen with a number of high-profile films. Projects in the works include a role in an untitled dramedy from Ray Romano, starring along-side Michelle Monaghan, Wiz Kalifa, Jason Derulo, and more, as legendary producer Giorgio Moroder in the upcoming Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold. He will also appear opposite Robert DeNiro in About My Father a film loosely based on Maniscalco's life. Stay tuned for news on the films' release dates.

Maniscalco's tour itinerary also includes a number of rescheduled shows from 2020 that were moved due to the pandemic. For rescheduled shows, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates listed below.

Newly Announced Arena Dates for Nobody Does This Tour

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 Hershey, PA Giant Center Arena

Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 Boston, MA TD Garden

Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Friday Dec. 3, 2021 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 Chicago, IL United Center

Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 Albany, NY Times Union Center

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Friday, March 18, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Previously Announced Dates for Nobody Does This Tour

Thursday, July 29, 2021 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Ballroom (7pm and 9:30pm)

+Friday, July 30, 2021 Atlantic City, NJ. Borgata (7pm and 10pm)

+Saturday, July 31, 2021 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata (5pm and 8pm)

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Ballroom (5pm and 8pm)

+Friday, August 6, 2021 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata (7pm and 10pm)

+Saturday, August 7, 2021 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata (7pm and 10pm)

Sunday, August 8, 2021 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Ballroom (5pm and 8pm)

Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 Vail, CO Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Wed, Aug. 18, 2021 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort (7pm and 9:30pm)

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas (7:30pm and 10pm)

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas (7:30pm and 10pm)

Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

+Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino (7pm and 9:30pm)

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre (7pm and 9:30pm)

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre (7pm and 9:30pm)

+Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

+Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (7pm and 9:30pm)

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (7pm and 9:30pm)

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (5pm and 8pm)

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

+Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 Baltimore, MD The Lyric (7pm and 9:30pm)

+Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 Baltimore, MD The Lyric (5pm and 8pm)

+ Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater (7pm and 9:30pm)

+ Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater (7pm and 9:30pm)

+Denotes rescheduled shows from 2020

