Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scott Rudin and Broadway Ad Agency SpotCo Reach Settlement in 2020 Lawsuit

SpotCo filed suit against the producer in August 2020, alleging that Rudin had failed to pay outstanding invoices for services rendered to several Broadway productions.

Sep. 28, 2022  

A settlement has been reached in the legal battle between Broadway advertising agency SpotCo and producer Scott Rudin, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.

SpotCo filed suit against the producer in August 2020, alleging that Rudin had failed to pay outstanding invoices for services rendered to several Broadway productions including recent revivals of West Side Story and The Music Man and Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird.

Despite nearly a decade of collaboration, the business arrangement between Rudin and the agency included no formal written contract, with Rudin's production company receiving retroactive invoices for ad placements for Rudin shows.

Rudin countersued the agency claiming that the agency could not verify how payments has been allocated throughout their working relationship and alleging that SpotCo had not paid third-party vendors with funds he had provided.

Earlier this month, a stipulation of discontinuance with prejudice was filed by the two parties with the New York State Supreme Court, dissolving the case permanently.

No details of a financial settlement have been made public.

Since the 2020 filing, numerous former Rudin employees have come forward, alleging decades of workplace abuses in an expose from The Hollywood Reporter causing the producer to step away from operations on his Broadway productions including The Book of Mormon and The Music Man.

Since his first Broadway producing credit for 1993's Face Value, Rudin has produced dozens of Broadway shows. He has won Tony Awards for The Ferryman, The Boys in the Band, Hello, Dolly!, The Humans, A View from the Bridge, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Skylight, A Raisin in the Sun, Death of a Salesman, The Book of Mormon, Fences, God of Carnage, The History Boys, Doubt, The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?, Copenhagen, and Passion.

Rudin's current Broadway shows include West Side Story, To Kill a Mockingbird and The Book of Mormon. Before the onset fo the pandemic, he was due to open a revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and the West End transfer of The Lehman Trilogy. Rudin's next Broadway project is the upcoming revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - A.A. Cristi

A.A. Cristi is a graduate of the College of Staten Island with a degree in Communications/Journalism. She has performed both onstage and behind the scenes with La MaMa Experimental Theater Clu... (read more about this author)


Interview: Composer Asher Muldoon Talks THE BUTCHER BOY At Irish Repertory TheatreInterview: Composer Asher Muldoon Talks THE BUTCHER BOY At Irish Repertory Theatre
August 23, 2022

The world premiere run of the new musical adaptation, The Butcher Boy, is currently underway at Irish Repertory Theatre.
Interview: Original Broadway Cast Member John Hillner Revisits FOOTLOOSE At Argyle TheatreInterview: Original Broadway Cast Member John Hillner Revisits FOOTLOOSE At Argyle Theatre
August 5, 2022

On any Sunday through August 28, Long Island audiences can catch Broadway's John Hillner starring as Reverend Shaw in the Oyster Bay Theatre production of the hit musical, Footloose!
Interview: BroadwayCon 2022 Promises Stars, Shows, and Safety Standards- Go Inside the Con's Live, In-Person Return!Interview: BroadwayCon 2022 Promises Stars, Shows, and Safety Standards- Go Inside the Con's Live, In-Person Return!
July 3, 2022

BroadwayCon, the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway returns July 8-10, 2022 at the Manhattan Center & The New Yorker Hotel, this year's BroadwayCon marks the convention's first in-person gathering in two years, bringing theatre fans closer than ever to some of Broadway's newest and most exciting shows.
From the Winner's Circle: COMPANY Producer Chris Harper Talks Sondheim Memories and MoreFrom the Winner's Circle: COMPANY Producer Chris Harper Talks Sondheim Memories and More
June 12, 2022

Company has won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, watch as producer Chris Harper talks to the press.
From the Winner's Circle: A STRANGE LOOP Author Michael R. Jackson Talks LGBTQ+ Impact and MoreFrom the Winner's Circle: A STRANGE LOOP Author Michael R. Jackson Talks LGBTQ+ Impact and More
June 12, 2022

A STRANGE LOOP composer and author, Michael R. Jackson, is the 2022 winner of Best Book of a Musical!