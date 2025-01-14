Scotland's International Gaelic Celebration SEACHDAIN NA GÀIDHLIG Returns In February

World Gaelic Week celebrates Scottish Gaelic across the globe and aims to raise the profile of Gaelic through community initiatives, school engagement, projects and more.
Seachdain na Gàidhlig (World Gaelic Week) - the first official nationwide language and culture week to be held in Scotland - has unveiled details of its most diverse, ambitious and largest program to date, bringing together speakers, learners and enthusiasts from across Scotland and beyond.
Established in 2022 and funded by Bòrd na Gàidhlig, World Gaelic Week celebrates Scottish Gaelic across the globe and aims to raise the profile of Gaelic through community initiatives, schools' engagement, projects and events.
The fourth edition of the nationwide language initiative will take place from February 24 – March 2, 2025 celebrating the theme, Ceanglaichean gun Chrìch (pronounced kyeh-leech-un gun chreech), which signifies Building Connections in English.
People across Scotland and in diaspora communities around the world are being encouraged to get involved in this year's Seachdain na Gàidhlig and stage their own events.
Individuals, community groups and organizations with any level of Gaelic can host an activity in their community that promotes the language and builds connections. Events can be added to the World Gaelic Week website at seachdainnagaidhlig.scot/events/community/add.
International communities are especially encouraged take part in the hugely popular Say a Gaelic Phrase Day as part of Seachdain na Gàidhlig on Thursday February 27, 2025, which engages thousands online each year.
More than 60 groups across Scotland and beyond, have been awarded funding through the initiative's Small Grants Fund, supported by Bòrd na Gàidhlig, to stage events and activities championing the Gaelic language next month.
A record number of people applied for funding to be part of the celebrations this year, with over 100 applications received. This was a 44% increase in submissions from 2024, as the appetite for and appreciation of the indigenous language continues to grow.
A wide range of events are set to take place, all united by the common bond that demonstrates the linguistic, cultural and human connections that language forges, with a range of program highlights across Scotland and beyond:
Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2024 showcased over 170 events in 100 locations throughout Scotland and across the world, including Nova Scotia and New York. The initiative also delivered its first-ever program of digital assemblies for schools, which engaged 12,600 pupils from 136 schools across 27 local authority areas and will be expanded for 2025.
Joy Dunlop, Director of Seachdain na Gàidhlig, said: “From using Gaelic to welcome refugees to Scotland, to new connections being forged to share the language among communities and schools, there's an incredible wealth of activity planned for Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2025 which will have far-reaching positive impacts. This year's funded program demonstrates the power Gaelic has in building bonds, enriching lives and enhancing community cohesion. Seachdain na Gàidhlig continues to grow year on year and provides an important platform for Gaelic cultural exchange. We are very grateful to Bòrd na Gàidhlig for their support to make the initiative possible and would encourage anyone with a love of or interest in Gaelic to stage their own event and get involved.”
Ealasaid MacDonald, Ceannard, Bòrd na Gàidhlig said: “It is wonderful to see the range of Gaelic events which will take place in communities all over the country. This reflects the activities which take place regularly throughout the year across our vibrant arts sector and in our communities. Bòrd na Gàidhlig would encourage everyone to participate and with such a packed calendar there will be something for everyone.”
Organized by Scottish traditional culture and music organization Hands Up For Trad, with support from Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Seachdain na Gàidhlig was inspired by the success of other minority language initiatives such as Seachtain na Gaeilge in Ireland and Mìos nan Gàidheal in Nova Scotia.
The week-long celebration gives Scottish Gaelic speakers, learners and supporters the opportunity to celebrate the language at home and internationally and drives national recognition and awareness.
Seachdain na Gàidhlig 2025 will take place from February 24 - March 2, 2025. For a full list of events running throughout the week and information on how to get involved, visit: www.seachdainnagaidhlig.scot.
Videos