Schedule Announced for BroadwayCon Industry Day

---------- Forwarded message ----------From: BroadwayCon Press < press@broadwaycon.com Date: Fri, Dec 22, 2017 at 10:15 AMSubject: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: BroadwayCon Industry Day Schedule AnnouncedTo:









FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Press Contact:

Tori Bryan

Mischief Management

tori@broadwaycon.com

BROADWAYCON INDUSTRY DAY SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

Featuring leading industry experts from Broadway, education, sports, tech, and more

STACEY MINDICH (Lead Producer, Dear Evan Hansen),

JOHN LEGUIZAMO (Actor and Playwright)

PETER AVERY (Director of Theatre, NYC Department of Education),







MIKE KRIAK (COO, Mashable),

BRISA TRINCHERO (Founder, ShooWin, Inc.),

TIM KASHANI (CEO, Apples and Oranges Studios and IT Mentors)

AND MORE

New York, NY (Dec 22, 2017) – BroadwayCon is pleased to announce the BroadwayCon Industry Day schedule. BroadwayCon Industry Day is a one-day conference for theatre professionals, featuring panels and discussions exploring new and innovative ways to engage with Broadway's biggest fans. Curated by Situation, BroadwayCon Industry Day will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at the Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan. For more information, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com/ IndustryDay .

Who is the Broadway Fan Anyway?

Who is the Broadway fan anyway? We know our ticket buyers, but is it possible that our most passionate ambassadors may never see our shows? Who are these fans, and how do we understand the tremendous value they bring to Broadway? Deeksha Gaur (Co-Founder, Show-Score) will wrap up this session with a conversation from the front lines of fandom.

The Future of Broadway Fan Engagement

As the landscape of traditional and new media continues to evolve, engaging our fans is more difficult than ever. Mike Kriak (COO of Mashable) and Cliff Hopkins (Head of Marketing and Brand, Instagram) explores this and more – diving into a discussion of the Broadway fan relationship and how we can foster these relationships over time.

Technology & the Fan Relationship

Explore a future not so far away where Broadway creatives and producers have the opportunity to build a relationship with fans from day one. Tim Kashani and a panel of tech leaders, including VR entrepreneur Helen Situ and Yonatan Sela of the broadcast social network YouNow, delve into the possibilities that technology opens up.

Dear Evan Hansen: A Fan Favorite

Dear Evan Hansen sets an incredible example of how to cultivate deep and meaningful relationships with fans. Long before their Broadway run began, they treated their fans as important members of their show community. Lead producer Stacey Mindich sits down with Peter Marks, chief theatre critic for The Washington Post, for a conversation about fans, Dear Evan Hansen, and everything in between.

Fans & Creatives

Hearing directly from acclaimed performer John Leguizamo, this fireside chat focuses on how his relationship with his fans and his audience directly impacts his creative process and, ultimately, his performance.

The Birth of the Fan

How are fans born? Where does fandom start and how is it nurtured? Peter Avery, Director of Theatre for the New York City Department of Education (the largest school district in the world!) shares his perspective on the 1.1 million students he sees in NYC public education each year.

Legacy: What Sports Can Teach Us

When it comes to the legacy of fandom, sports knows best. Team loyalties are handed down through generations, and it becomes a badge of honor to stick with your team through thick and thin. Brisa Trinchero (founder of sports startup ShooWin and Tony Award-winning Broadway producer) moderates a conversation with sports veterans Tom Richardson (Professor, Columbia University's Graduate School of Sports Management Program), Cristian Nyari (Head of Media, FC Bayern Munich), and Donna Goldsmith (sports marketing consultant) on what Broadway can learn from the sports industry.

Audiences In Our Own Backyard

We turn our focus to NYC specifically and untapped audiences in our own backyard. Hear from panelists John Mathena (Senior Director, BNY Mellon Wealth Management) about our local military and veterans community and Kyle Wright (Senior Interactive Marketing & Analytics Manager, The Shubert Organization) about the rapidly growing opportunities to welcome the hearing and visually impaired to the theatre through technological advancements.

Leadership Required to Navigate Change

An enormous amount of change has been discussed throughout the day – some of this change is already in process and some of this change is just getting started. Leaders inside and outside the industry including Rachelle Pereira (Co-Founder, EQUALibrium Group) and Robyn Goodman (Tony Award-winning producer) help us understand the leadership that will be required to navigate this change.

Additional speakers to be announced at a later date.

Previously announced BroadwayCon Special Guests include Co-Creator Anthony Rapp, as well as Christy Altomare, Alessandra Baldacchino, Nicholas Barasch, Laura Benanti, William Berloni, Griffin Birney, Heidi Blickenstaff, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, Alex Brightman, Andrea Burns, Liz Callaway, Ben Cameron, Carolee Carmello, Donna Lynne Champlin, Adam Chanler-Berat, Andrew Chappelle, Jenn Colella, Lilli Cooper, Veanne Cox, Janet Dacal, Ariana DeBose, Ben Fankhauser, Drew Gasparini, Gideon Glick, Annie Golden, Randy Graff, Molly Hager, Lennon Nate Hammond, Ann Harada, Rodney Hicks, Patrick Hinds, Noah Hinsdale, Emma Hunton, Georgi James, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Maggie Keenan-Bolger, Chad Kimball, Derek Klena, Michael John LaChiusa, Raymond J. Lee, Sydney Lucas, Rick Lyon, Lesli Margherita, Chris McCarrell, Ruthie Ann Miles, Zell Steele Morrow, Donna Murphy, Kelli O'Hara, Laura Osnes, Bryce Pinkham, Gabriella Pizzolo, Anthony Rosenthal, Pierson Salvador, Kyle Scatliffe, Alexandra Silber, Leigh Silverman, James Snyder, Oscar Williams, and Doug Wright. Additional Special Guests will be announced at a later date.

About BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26–28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bwaycon / Twitter: @bwaycon / Instagram: @bwaycon

About Mischief Management

Mischief Management produces fan conventions focusing on community, content, and creativity. Since 2009, it has served tens of thousands of fans, providing a fun, vibrant, and safe space to enjoy the things they love. Mischief Management's event lineup includes Con of Thrones (for fans of Game of Thrones and the writings of George R.R. Martin), and BroadwayCon (for fans of theatre and Broadway), and LeakyCon (for fans of Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World). Mischief Management produces AlienCon 2018 on behalf of A+E Networks. More information about each of Mischief Management's events can be found at www.MischiefManagement.com.

About Situation

Situation is a digital-first marketing agency working with leading brands across entertainment and media. Headquartered in NYC and in business for over sixteen years, they've had the privilege to work on over one hundred Broadway shows and many other leading experiential brands including Major League Soccer, NBCUniversal, Bravo TV, the Metropolitan Opera, and Meals on Wheels America. In addition to developing award-winning digital campaigns for their clients, Situation created Situation Project, a 501(c)3 which connects students to amazing experiences that broaden their worldview. For more information about Situation, visit www.situationinteractive.com. For more information about Situation Project, visit www.situationproject.org.

# # #







--



TORI BRYAN

COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

Related Articles