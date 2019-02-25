Sarah Siddons Society Names Tracy Letts Actor of the Year

Tracy Letts, award winning actor, playwriter and screenwriter will accept the 2019 'Actor of the Year' Award in New York this coming April. Among his many accomplishments in theatre and film, Tracy Letts received the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his play August Osage County and a Tony for his portrayal of George in the revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf on Broadway. As an active member of Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Letts has left an indelible mark on the global theatre community. He will next be seen on stage in the Broadway revival of ALL MY SONS opposite Annette Bening and on screen in James Mangol's Le Mans 66 playing the role of Henry Ford.

"The Sarah Siddons Society is honored to name Tracy Letts as our 2019 Actor of Year awardee. With this well-deserved recognition, Tracy joins an illustrious group of stage legends recognized by the Sarah Siddons Society during the past 66 years. We couldn't be more excited than to honor his remarkable contributions to the American stage with the 2019 award," says Marty Balogh, President of the Society.

The award ceremony will be the high point of the "Taking Sarah on the Road" theatre trip, April 5-7, an exciting weekend of Broadway shows, intimate dinners and brunch with extraordinary Broadway guests.

For more information, please visit the Sarah Siddons website at sarahsiddonssociety.org.

The award will be presented to Tracy as theatre lovers and their guests mingle with Broadway luminaries on Sunday, April 7th during brunch at Bond 45 located at 221 W. 46th street in New York City. Tickets for "Taking Sarah on the Road" which includes the awards brunch can be purchased at sarahsiddonssociety.org.

Tracy Letts is a multifaceted Award winning actor and playwright. He has written multiple screenplays adapted from his own plays: Bug and Killer Joe, both directed by William Friedkin, and August: Osage County, directed by John Wells. Film acting credits include the Oscar Nominated films Lady Bird and The Post.; The Lovers ,Christine, Indignation ,The Big Short . On television, he was last seen in the second season of USA's The Sinner, HBO's Divorce, Showtime's Homeland. In addition to his acting credits, Tracy is a renowned playwright. His play, "The Minutes" premiered in Chicago on November 2017 to rave reviews. In 2018, he in premiered "Mary Page Marlowe" off-Broadway and "Linda Vista" is currently playing at the Mark Taper Forum.

Since its inception over 65 years ago, the Sarah Siddons Society has granted scholarships to outstanding theatre students from the city's top theatre programs at Northwestern University, DePaul University, Columbia College Chicago and Roosevelt University. The mission of the Society is to assist the next generation of rising stars fulfill their dreams.

