Santino Fontana, Lynn Ahrens, Ciara Renée and More to Take Part in Primary Stages' 2020 Virtual Gala
The virtual gala will be honoring Adam Gwon and NYC public school teachers.
PRIMARY STAGES announced today their 2020 Virtual Gala, which will honor the dedicated NYC Public School teachers and Drama Desk-nominated lyricist/composer Adam Gwon (Scotland, PA; Ordinary Days). Hosted by Emmy Award-winning comedian Judy Gold (The Judy Show; 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother), the gala will stream online for free on Primary Stages' website and YouTube Channel on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 8:00pm EDT.
Primary Stages also announced that Adam Gwon is the recipient of the 2020 Einhorn Mentorship Award. Adam has been teaching lyric writing with ESPA (Primary Stages' Einhorn School of Performing Arts) for 10 years. The Einhorn Mentorship Award is awarded each year to a someone in the Primary Stages community who has been a true mentor and inspiration to their students or those who work with them. Past recipients include Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Senior and Judy Gold.
The Virtual Gala will feature performances and tributes by Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime; Once on This Island), Deborah S. Craig (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; "The Blacklist"), Santino Fontana (Tootsie; Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella), Jessica Hershberg (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella; Baby It's You), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill; The Boy Who Danced On Air), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Scotland, PA; On The Town), Ciara Renée (Frozen; "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") and more surprise guests.
Funds raised from this event will support Primary Stages' free educational programing for NYC public school students. A VIP reception for event sponsors will precede the gala and will be hosted by MAC Award winner Jamie deRoy.
To reserve your spot for the gala, please register for this free event at primarystages.org/gala. For access to the pre-show VIP Reception, please contact the Development Department about becoming a sponsor at 212.594.2125 or gala@primarystages.org
The Gala Benefit Committee includes Sue Breger, Chair; Jamie deRoy; Arlene Goldman; Eleanor Holtzman; Carol Roaman; and Mary Susnjara.
Primary Stages recently announced their virtual fall 2020 season, which begins tonight with Charles Busch's The Tribute Artist. Directed by Carl Andress, The Tribute Artist streams at select times through October 4, 2020. The season will continue with Charlayne Woodard's The Night Watcher and a series of Living Room Commissions, beginning with Chesney Snow's Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay on November 11-15, 2020. The virtual fall season will also feature a benefit reading of A Christmas Carol adapted and directed by Theresa Rebeck and a continuation of Primary Plus, their free online programming series. For more information visit primarystages.org.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Reimagined 2020-2021 Season Featuring Virtual Concerts, Original Productions and More
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced today the reimagined 2020-2021 season. Paper Mill Playhouse will move forward with a mostly digital season, includi...
Voting Now Open for Season 2 of Next on Stage!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to place your vote!...
Ellen's Stardust Diner Will Reopen Its Doors on October 1
Ellen's Stardust Diner will reopen its doors once again! The restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, will be open for patrons beginning on Thur...
Steps on Broadway Announces Passing of Founder Carol Paumgarten
Steps on Broadway, the internationally recognized dance training center, announced today that its Founder, Carol Paumgarten, passed away on Thursday e...
VIDEO: FROZEN Star Josh Gad Recaps the Events of 2020 as Olaf
Josh Gad challenged 1500 of his followers to register to vote or verify their voter registration and in return, he would recap the odyssey of 2020 as ...
Kristin Chenoweth Joins Film Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES
Kristin Chenoweth has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's book The Witches....