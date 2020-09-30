Santino Fontana, Lynn Ahrens, Ciara Renée and More to Take Part in Primary Stages' 2020 Virtual Gala

The virtual gala will be honoring Adam Gwon and NYC public school teachers.

PRIMARY STAGES announced today their 2020 Virtual Gala, which will honor the dedicated NYC Public School teachers and Drama Desk-nominated lyricist/composer Adam Gwon (Scotland, PA; Ordinary Days). Hosted by Emmy Award-winning comedian Judy Gold (The Judy Show; 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother), the gala will stream online for free on Primary Stages' website and YouTube Channel on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 8:00pm EDT.

Primary Stages also announced that Adam Gwon is the recipient of the 2020 Einhorn Mentorship Award. Adam has been teaching lyric writing with ESPA (Primary Stages' Einhorn School of Performing Arts) for 10 years. The Einhorn Mentorship Award is awarded each year to a someone in the Primary Stages community who has been a true mentor and inspiration to their students or those who work with them. Past recipients include Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Senior and Judy Gold.

The Virtual Gala will feature performances and tributes by Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime; Once on This Island), Deborah S. Craig (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; "The Blacklist"), Santino Fontana (Tootsie; Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella), Jessica Hershberg (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella; Baby It's You), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill; The Boy Who Danced On Air), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Scotland, PA; On The Town), Ciara Renée (Frozen; "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") and more surprise guests.

Funds raised from this event will support Primary Stages' free educational programing for NYC public school students. A VIP reception for event sponsors will precede the gala and will be hosted by MAC Award winner Jamie deRoy.

To reserve your spot for the gala, please register for this free event at primarystages.org/gala. For access to the pre-show VIP Reception, please contact the Development Department about becoming a sponsor at 212.594.2125 or gala@primarystages.org

The Gala Benefit Committee includes Sue Breger, Chair; Jamie deRoy; Arlene Goldman; Eleanor Holtzman; Carol Roaman; and Mary Susnjara.

Primary Stages recently announced their virtual fall 2020 season, which begins tonight with Charles Busch's The Tribute Artist. Directed by Carl Andress, The Tribute Artist streams at select times through October 4, 2020. The season will continue with Charlayne Woodard's The Night Watcher and a series of Living Room Commissions, beginning with Chesney Snow's Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay on November 11-15, 2020. The virtual fall season will also feature a benefit reading of A Christmas Carol adapted and directed by Theresa Rebeck and a continuation of Primary Plus, their free online programming series. For more information visit primarystages.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You