Santino Fontana, Carolee Carmello, Ruthie Henshall & More to Take Part in Abingdon Theatre Company 30th Anniversary Gala

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced casting for their upcoming 30th Anniversary Gala on Monday, October 24 at The Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th Street). Stars will come out to celebrate Abingdon's milestone 30th anniversary as ATC honors Tony Award nominee David Zippel and ATC Board President DMW Greer.

Among the all-star cast are Tony Award nominees Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl from the North Country), Carolee Carmello (1776), Bryce Pinkham (A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder), and Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), as well as Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Olivier Award winner Ruthie Henshall (Passion), and Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda). Joining them are Nick Adams (Hulu's "Fire Island"), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid), Claybourne Elder (Company), Eden Espinosa (Lempicka), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music), Blaine Krauss (Hamilton), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show). The concert will feature choreography by Deidre Goodwin, musical direction by Nick Wilders, and direction by Chad Austin.

"For 30 years Abingdon Theatre Company has succeeded in its mission as a champion for artists creating new works, which is the life blood of theater," said Zippel. "Abingdon has created opportunities for countless emerging and established writers, actors, directors and designers. I could not be more touched to be an honoree at their 30th Anniversary Gala and to have my lyrics performed by so many extraordinary performers."

Abingdon Theatre Company's 30th Anniversary Gala will begin at 6PM with a cocktail reception, dinner, awards presentation, and live auction, followed by the performance. Tickets can be purchased here. For more information regarding sponsorships, please email kmason@abingdontheatre.org to learn more.

Abingdon Theatre Company was formed in 1993 by a group of theatre artists, eager for ongoing collaboration and greater control over their creative lives. Now, 30 years later, Abingdon has collaborated with over 200 playwrights including Tony Award Winner, V (Formerly Eve Ensler), Philip Dawkins, David Greenspan, Anne Bogart, James Lecesne, Michael Weller, Dominque Fishback, Charles Mee and many more. In recent years their annual galas have honored artists such as Bebe Neuwirth, Donna Murphy and Andrew Lippa. Recent productions include the New York Premieres of both Fruit Trilogy and The Gentleman Caller and the critically acclaimed Drama Desk Nominee, Get On Your Knees. The company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. They search for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. They are acutely aware of the theatre's power to unite disparate population groups through stories about common human interests and strive to shed light on a variety of perspectives.

For more information: www.abingdontheatre.org