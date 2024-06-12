Samantha Pauly Takes Over Our Instagram to Bring Us Backstage at THE GREAT GATSBY

Tune in to our Instagram Story as The Great Gatsby cast member, Samantha Pauly (Jordan Baker), takes you behind the scenes of the most roaring soirée on Broadway.
Samantha Pauly is set to light up BroadwayWorld's Instagram story with a dazzling behind-the-scenes glimpse into the glitz and glamour of The Great Gatsby on Broadway.
Expect a roaring good time as Pauly gives us a sneak peek into the opulent world of Jay Gatsby and his glamorous soirées. Don't miss this chance to see the magic behind the curtain while Pauly channels her inner Jordan Baker in the glittering Broadway adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic novel. Prepare to be transported back to the roaring '20s, where the champagne flows, and the drama unfolds under the watchful eyes of the green light.
Grammy nominee, Drama Desk winner. Broadway: Original Katherine Howard in SIX. West End: Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s critically acclaimed revival of Evita. Regional: SIX, Honeymoon In Vegas, Elf, Hairspray, Godspell, and more. Represented by Stewart Talent, Lohne/Graham Management, Gersh, Imprint PR. Thanks and love to my family! @sampauly
The party's roaring on Broadway! Starring Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) as Daisy Buchanan, THE GREAT GATSBY is a “great, big Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).
