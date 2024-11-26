STRAIGHT FORWARD Off-Broadway Musical to Release EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Straight Forward, a new Off-Broadway musical by Billy Aberle and Chris Sabol, will release an EP of 5 songs on November 26. Straight Forward will have its premiere this Spring in New York City. It is produced by Gregory Franklin.



Straight Forward is based on the true story of an unexpected relationship between two mid-twenties straight men, Mike and Garrett, who begin as roommates and find themselves navigating a deep connection while one battles a mysterious life-threatening illness. Originally told in a viral online article shared over 100,000 times in one night and viewed by millions - “I’m an Otherwise Straight Man (Who Fell in Love with His Best Friend),” written by Mike Iamele, the story captured global attention, especially within the LGBTQ+ community.



Mike and Garrett’s evolving relationship challenges both men to confront their understanding of love, identity, and societal norms and their journey challenges conventional definitions of relationships. Straight Forward highlights the universal need for acceptance, courage, and truth.



In 2021, Straight Forward had its first staged reading at Wagner College in Staten Island and in the spring of 2022, a full workshop production debuted at the same venue, allowing Billy and Chris to further refine the show. That summer, Straight Forward premiered at the New York Theater Festival (NYMF) to sold-out audiences. In 2023 a two-week developmental run took place at Theatre Row on 42nd Street and by 2024, Billy and Chris were focused on fine-tuning the production through additional workshop readings, held in June and November, getting the musical ready for a Spring, 2025 premiere.



Directed by Billy Bustamante (Here We Are, Here Lies Love, Soft Power), Straight Forward has book, music, and lyrics by Aberle and Sabol, musical supervision by Bryan Perri (Almost Famous; Jagged Little Pill), orchestrations by Michael Starobin (Suffs; Falsettos; Sunday in the Park with George), and musical direction by Steven Cuevas (& Juliet; Moulin Rouge; Days of Wine and Roses). Roxedge Entertainment serves as general manager of Straight Forward.



Mike Ferlita (Rent 20th Anniversary Tour) sings Mike and Thomas McFerran (Jesus Christ Superstar) sings Garrett on the EP.



“When we heard of Mike and Garrett’s story, we knew it would make a wonderful musical,” said Billy Aberle and Chris Sabol. “Despite both identifying as straight, and despite their initial insecurities, the two men finally surrendered to the truth: love is love, no matter the gender. We can’t wait to share their story, in musical form, with the world and we hope this EP will give listeners a taste of what is in store when the full musical comes to New York this Spring.”



