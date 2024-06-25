Video: Will Brill Talks Tony Win for STEREOPHONIC and Thanking His Therapist During Speech

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







At the 77th Annual Tony Awards earlier this month, Will Brill won a Tony Award for his performance as Reg in the play Stereophonic. On Tuesday morning, Brill stopped by Good Morning America to talk about receiving the award and his long journey with the project.

On the morning show, he recalled thanking his therapist during his award speech, one of two people he felt compelled to mention. "Without my therapist, I truly don't know where I'd be," the actor told GMA. Brill first workshopped Stereophonic eight years ago, and he admits that a lot has changed since that time, which, in a way, brought him closer to his character.

"When I first workshopped the show., I was drinking heavily and engaged to be married. I am now sober and divorced...That is a journey that Reg goes through in the show," he related. He went on to say that it's been gratifying to explore these subjects with his therapist and, without her, he doubts that his performance would be as rich.

Watch the full interview!

Brill was most recently on Broadway in Daniel Fish’s revival of Oklahoma!, and Off Broadway in A Case for the Existence of God, directed by David Cromer at Signature (Drama Desk nomination), and Off Off Broadway in Uncle Vanya in a loft in Flatiron. He was in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The OA,” “Test Pattern,” and others on streaming platforms and networks. Upcoming: “Fellow Travelers” on Showtime.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976, where an up-and-coming rock band finds itself on the cusp of superstardom. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, this electrifying new play takes audiences inside the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.