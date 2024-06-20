STEPHEN SCHWARTZ: DEFYING GRAVITY - LIVE IN CONCERT To Be Presented In Malta

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valetta, Malta, is set to host an extraordinary musical event, Stephen Schwartz: Defying Gravity - Live in Concert, on September 29, 2024 at 7:30pm.

This one-of-a-kind concert will feature the Academy Award-winning composer and lyricist, Stephen Schwartz, accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra in full forces (over 70 players) under the baton of British music director and conductor, Ian MacGregor.

Joining Stephen Schwartz on stage will be Broadway stars Matthew James Thomas, Keri Rene Fuller, and Michael McCorry Rose, along with popular Maltese artists Ira Losco, Destiny, and a special performance from the internationally recognized Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja. Together, they will perform a repertoire that includes beloved songs from Schwartz's extensive catalogue of musical theatre and film, such as Wicked, The Prince of Egypt, Godspell, Pippin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Pocahontas, Enchanted, The Baker's Wife, Geppetto, and many more.

As the first event of its kind on the island, Stephen Schwartz: Defying Gravity - Live in Concert promises a unique symphonic celebration of some of the most recognizable musical theatre songs of our era. Stephen Schwartz, known for his work on over 14 musicals and numerous animated films, has created timeless works that explore themes of perseverance, coming of age, overcoming oppression and adversity, magic, togetherness, and family.

This rare collaboration of US and Maltese talents will celebrate 20 of Stephen Schwartz's hits, with Schwartz himself sharing stories and insights into the creation of these iconic songs.

Joseph Calleja is appearing on behalf of his Foundation: BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation which supports talented youths and vulnerable children.

Director and concert producer Mr. Thomas, whose family relocated from the UK to Gozo, Malta in 2013, played the title role in the original cast of the 2013 Tony Award-winning revival of 'Pippin' on Broadway. He has teamed up with Andrzej Tabero from AD Events, a local events company in Malta, to orchestrate this unique collaboration with the Malta Philharmonic, leveraging the island's exceptional musicians and production capabilities. iCan Malta will provide production services for the event.

Limited tickets are now available at www.showshappening.com.

About the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is Malta's premier musical ensemble, known for its dedication to artistic excellence and its role in enriching the cultural landscape of the island. Join us in Malta for an unforgettable night celebrating the music and stories of Stephen Schwartz, brought to life by a stellar cast of performers and the sublime sounds of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.