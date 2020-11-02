Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
STARS IN THE HOUSE Will Present MAN & SUPERMAN  With Santino Fontana, Nikki M. James, Rob McClure, and More

The stream takes place Monday November 16th.

Nov. 2, 2020  

Stars in the House has announced the next play in its series, Plays in the House. Plays in the House airs special performances of live readings of classic, award-winning plays, until Broadway reopens. These performances are all FREE and will remain online for four days after the initial live broadcast.

Monday November 16th (at 8pm) will offer a performance of Shaw's rarely performed Man & Superman, adapted and directed by David Staller, featuring Robert Cuccioli, Claybourne Elder, Santino Fontana, Nikki M. James, Christine Toy Johnson, Rob McClure, John-Andrew Morrison, Margaret Odette, Vishaal Reddy, and Lenny Wolpe.

This performance is presented to benefit The Actors' Fund.

This is Gingold's sixth partnership with Stars in the House, following Caesar & Cleopatra, Candida, Misalliance, Arms and the Man, and Mrs. Warren's Profession, all adapted and directed by David Staller.

MAN & SUPERMAN: A comedy of Hellish proportions. Jack, a confirmed bachelor, is determined to keep clear of Ann's matrimonial designs on him. He flees across continents and even, in the legendary dream act of DON JUAN IN HELL, to Hades for a chat with the Devil and back again to avoid having to meaningfully connect to another person. But, finally, her intelligent will is too much for him. This play gleefully examines the importance of embracing our true self without artifice so that we may connect to and understand ourselves and, ultimately, become a part of our community and the world around us.


