STARS IN THE HOUSE Announces Sean Hayes, GLEE Cast and More as Upcoming Guests

"Stars in the House", the daily online show to benefit The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, announced a preview of this week's lineup of guests. To view a complete guest schedule, visit starsinthehouse.com.

Monday, April 13 at 8pm, ET

Marc Shaiman & Friends

Tuesday, April 14 at 2pm, ET

Sean Hayes

Tuesday, April 14 at 8pm, ET

Cast reunion of the hit Fox TV show "Glee," including Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley and Jenna Ushkowitz.

Wednesday, April 15 at 2pm, ET

"Plays in The House" presents The Divine Sister by Charles Busch. With Charles Busch, Alison Fraser, Julie Halston, Amy Rutberg, Jennifer Van Dyck, Jonathan Walker. Directed by Carl Andress.

Wednesday, April 15 at 8pm, ET

Cast members from the hit Canadian sketch comedy TV show "SCTV," including Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O'Hara and Martin Short.

Friday, April 17 at 8pm, ET

NBC's "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" with cast members: Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Lauren Graham, Jane Levy, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, John Clarence Stewart, creator/executive producer Austin Winsberg and producer/choreographer Mandy Moore.

"Stars in The House" will continue to share music, plays and behind-the-scenes stories-all while raising money for The Actors Fund's Emergency Financial Assistance Program in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic-thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation.

"Stars in the House", which officially kicked off on March 16th is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News. Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more. Since the first show, "Stars in the House" has raised more than $188,800 to benefit The Actors Fund.





