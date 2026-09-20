SPELLING BEE Star Laurie Hernandez Takes Over Our Instagram Today
Hernandez plays Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.
Laurie Hernandez is taking over our Instagram today! Follow along here as the Olympic gold medalist takes our Instagram followers behind-the-scenes of the hit Off-Broadway revival. Go backstage at the hit musical today, September 20!
Following her Broadway debut in & Juliet, Hernandez plays Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The production is currently running through October 11.
About Laurie Hernandez
She first captured international attention at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games as a member of the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team. She later won the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars Season 23.
Laurie is the author of I Got This: To Gold and Beyond and her children’s illustrated book She’s Got This, both New York Times bestsellers that center on confidence, resilience, and self-belief. In recognition of her impact and Latina heritage, Mattel honored her with a Laurie Hernandez “Shero” Barbie.
A second-generation American with Puerto Rican roots, she made history as the first U.S.-born Latina to join the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team since 1984. In addition to her athletic and literary achievements, Laurie has become a respected gymnastics analyst for NBC, providing commentary for the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Her live coverage from Paris earned widespread praise from viewers and the entertainment community alike.
Laurie is a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she studied drama with a minor in creative writing. She made her Broadway debut this spring in & Juliet and is currently developing scripts for a television short series. A national speaker and passionate advocate for mental health and children’s rights, Laurie was named a UNICEF USA Ambassador in 2023.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
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