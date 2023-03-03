SOME LIKE IT HOT Partners with Situation Project to Bring 380+ NYC Public School Students to First Broadway Show

On March 1st, Situation Project, in partnership with the producers of Some Like It Hot, welcomed more than 380 NYC public school students and their teachers to attend a matinee performance of Some Like It Hot on Broadway. For many in attendance, this was their first Broadway show and for others, their first live performance ever. The students came from three of Situation Project's partner schools: MS 343 X - Academy of Applied Mathematics and Technology, MS 223 X - The Laboratory School of Finance & Technology, and MS 278 M - The Paula Hedbavny School.

"It is so important to share the joy of live theatre with a new generation, and we're so glad that Some Like It Hot could be the first exposure to the art form for so many," said Some Like It Hot's co-lead producer Neil Meron. "As embodied with our show, theatre is a collaborative effort and belongs to everyone, and it's important to make sure we're inviting everyone in."

A student from MS 223 said before the show, "I'm not really sure what to expect, I've never been to a play before." After the show, students gushed: "this is SO fun; and it doesn't feel real, it feels like we're watching TV!" Another said, "I loved the dancing, those actors must practice a lot!" Just prior to the performance, a student noted that they hoped to see people of color on stage, and they were delighted when Adrianna Hicks made her first entrance as Sugar, exclaiming, "that's the lead, she looks just like me!"

Some Like It Hot is a musical comedy with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw. The show is running at The Shubert Theatre.

Situation Project is Situation Group's 501c(3) nonprofit organization that connects New York City public school students to local theatrical, arts, and culture experiences. To learn more about Situation Project or donate to support further student access visit https://www.situationproject.org/.