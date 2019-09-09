SOFT POWER at The Public Extends Through November 10

The Public Theater has announced that Soft Power has extended through November 10.

Tony Award winners David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly, Yellow Face) and Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home; Violet; Caroline, or Change) bring their groundbreaking new musical-within-a-play to The Public for its New York premiere.

One of the most exciting theatrical collaborations in recent memory, SOFT POWER is an exploration of America's current place in the world, told through an East-West musical from China's point of view, in which a theater producer from Shanghai forges a powerful bond with Hillary Clinton. SOFT POWER is a fever dream of modern American politics amidst global conversations, asking us all - why do we love democracy? And should we?

Featuring the choreography of Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Tony nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet, Yellow Face, Wild Goose Dreams) directs this exhilarating new show.

Tickets start at $95, plus fees* and Public Supporter Tickets start at $75. Purchase online at publictheater.org, by phone at 212.967.7555, or in person at the Taub Box Office, located at 425 Lafayette Street.





