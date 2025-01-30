SNL50: THE HOMECOMING CONCERT to Stream Live from Radio City Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hosted by Jimmy Fallon and featuring a lineup of chart-topping musical guests from across the decades, SNL50: THE HOMECOMING CONCERT will celebrate 50 years of SNL musical and comedy performances. Streaming live on Peacock from Radio City Music Hall, the SNL homecoming celebration will bring together legendary Saturday Night Live hall-of-famers and surprise special guests.

SNL50: THE HOMECOMING CONCERT will showcase iconic performances including Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, The Roots and more to be announced.

The one-night-only event is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Lorne Michaels and Grammy and Oscar winner Mark Ronson.

SNL50: THE HOMECOMING CONCERT will stream live on Peacock on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The special will also play at fan screening events in select IMAX theaters at Regal Cinemas across California (Regal Edwards Ontario Palace), Pennsylvania (Regal UA King of Prussia), Texas (Regal Lone Star), New York (Regal Deer Park), and Florida (Regal South Beach). Free tickets for fan screenings will be made available exclusively for current Fandango FanClub, Regal Crown Club members, and IMAX subscribers at a later date.

Following SNL50: THE HOMECOMING CONCERT, SNL will continue its celebratory weekend with a live primetime broadcast, SNL50: THE ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, simulcasting across NBC and Peacock.