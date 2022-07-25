SMITHSONIAN MAGAZINE Announces 18th Annual Museum Day on 9/17 with Free Admission Nationwide

Editor's Note: Mark your calendars. The 18th Annual Museum Day is on Saturday, September 17th and there's a destination for all ages and interests across the nation. The day is generously sponsored by The Quaker Oats Company and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Check out all the details!

Smithsonian magazine has designated Saturday, September 17, 2022 as the 18th annual Museum Day, an initiative in which participating museums across the United States open their doors for free to those who download a branded ticket. The annual event allows museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution's Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day. This year's event is sponsored by The Quaker Oats Company and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors-it acts as a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities. It represents a national commitment to access, equity and inclusion. This year's theme, The American Experience, shines a spotlight on wonderful arts, culture, sciences, innovation and history exhibits across the country.

"We are so thrilled to be able to bring Museum Day to the public for the 18th year and to once again be able to highlight many of the museums and cultural institutions that make America so special," said Amy Wilkins, Chief Revenue Officer at Smithsonian Media. "Through the support of our incredible sponsors, The Quaker Oats Company and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, we are able to enhance this initiative and continue to foster a sense of boundless curiosity for knowledge and culture across the country."

Additionally, Quaker is sponsoring Museum Day once more to further enhance the event's mission of making cultural and educational experiences accessible to all. Starting July 5 through September 17, 2022, Quaker will be running a back-to-school instant win promotion program in which participants will have the chance to win one of one hundred Smithsonian Science kits per day. Quaker will also host a grand prize instant win promotion in which five grand prize winners will win a trip to Washington, D.C. and a visit to Smithsonian museums. For more information and Official Rules about the promotion please visit QuakerBacktoSchool.com.

"Quaker is excited to once again team up with Smithsonian magazine to bring educational experiences to families and students across the country through the annual Museum Day event," said Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Quaker Foods North America. "This important initiative fosters a tremendous appetite for knowledge and aligns well with Quaker's commitment to nourish lives and help people reach their fullest potential."

Museum Day 2022 would also not be possible without sponsorship from Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the world's leading luxury ocean cruise line. Just as a museum exhibit can open the mind to new learnings and perspectives, Regent Seven Seas Cruises beckons guests to unearth the hidden wonders that await in far-flung regions and exotic destinations, sailing to over 450 ports of call with thousands of free unlimited shore excursions. Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers guests An Unrivaled Experience® in world discovery all the while traveling with the security and comfort of The World's Most Luxurious Fleet™ and enjoying the freedom that comes with Regent's Unrivaled Space at Sea™.

"As a global brand that promotes exploring and learning through worldwide travel, Regent Seven Seas Cruises is proud to sponsor Smithsonian's Museum Day, which makes cultural and educational experiences more accessible to all," said Jason Montague, President and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Those wishing to attend and participate in Museum Day 2022 can visit Smithsonianmag.com/museumday to learn more and download a Museum Day ticket beginning on August 15, 2022. Each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest free access to any participating museum on September 17, 2022. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums, which will be continually updated, can be found at Smithsonianmag.com/museumday/search.

For more information, please visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Smithsonian Magazine