Video: Ben Platt Electrifies With A CABARET Classic At Palace Theatre Residency

Tonight, Tony Award-winner Ben Platt made his return to Broadway in a new concert residency reopening Broadway's recently remodeled Palace Theatre.

Throughout the show, Ben pays tribute to the divas that came before him at the iconic venue and borrows a song from a revival currently running on Broadway.

In an electrifying tribute to Liza Minnelli, who has several past credits at the Palace including her most recent, Liza's at the Palace in 2009, Ben performed the Cabaret classic, "Maybe This Time," complete with a traditional glamorous dressing gown in the style of Sally Bowles!

Check out video of Ben's performance, shared by theatre journalist Frank DiLella, below!

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden who collaborated with Platt on the 2023 Tony Award-winning revival of Parade, the show will play Tuesday, May 28 through Saturday, June 15 for 18 performances only.

Platt's residency is in celebration of the release of his new album, “Honeymind," which will be released on May 31.

Past residencies at the Palace include Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Harry Belafonte, Bette Mider, Diana Ross, and more. The most recent show to play at the Palace Theatre was The Spongebob Musical, which opened in December 2017 and closed in September 2018 to accommodate the renovations.