Photos: Lily Allen Visits SIX and Meets the Queens Backstage
Six currently stars Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, Adrianna Hicks, Anna Uzele, Olivia Donalson, and Jasmine Forsberg.
Lily Allen recently paid a visit to Six on Broadway, where she pose with members of the cast, including Dylan Mulvaney, after the show. Check out photos below!
Six currently stars Mulvaney alongside Abigail Barlow, Adrianna Hicks, Anna Uzele, Olivia Donalson, and Jasmine Forsberg.
From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!
Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Sophia Bush, Dylan Mulvaney and Ashlyn Harris
Adrianna Hicks, Jasmine Forsberg, Dylan Mulvaney, Lily Allen, Abigail Barlow, Olivia Donalson and Anna Uzele
Adrianna Hicks, Jasmine Forsberg, Dylan Mulvaney, Lily Allen, Abigail Barlow, Olivia Donalson and Anna Uzele
Adrianna Hicks, Jasmine Forsberg, Sophia Bush, Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, Ashlyn Harris, Olivia Donalson, and Anna Uzele
Adrianna Hicks, Jasmine Forsberg, Sophia Bush, Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, Ashlyn Harris, Olivia Donalson, and Anna Uzele
Adrianna Hicks, Jasmine Forsberg, Sophia Bush, Dylan Mulvaney, Lily Allen, Abigail Barlow, Ashlyn Harris, Olivia Donalson and Anna Uzele
Adrianna Hicks, Jasmine Forsberg, Sophia Bush, Dylan Mulvaney, Lily Allen, Abigail Barlow, Ashlyn Harris, Olivia Donalson and Anna Uzele
Adrianna Hicks, Jasmine Forsberg, Sophia Bush, Dylan Mulvaney, Lily Allen, Abigail Barlow, Ashlyn Harris, Olivia Donalson, Anna Uzele pose with the band and company of "Six"
Adrianna Hicks, Jasmine Forsberg, Sophia Bush, Dylan Mulvaney, Lily Allen, Abigail Barlow, Ashlyn Harris, Olivia Donalson, Anna Uzele pose with the band and company of "Six"
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