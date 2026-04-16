Khaila Wilcoxon to Return to SIX on Broadway as 'Catherine of Aragon'

Khaila Wilcoxon will return to Six the Musical on Broadway as 'Catherine of Aragon' on May 18. The Redwood alum will play a limited engagement through July 19, the show's Instagram account reveals, succeeding Adrianna Hicks.

Wilcoxon originated the role on the musical's tour. Her Broadway return reunites her with Jasmine Forsberg, who originated 'Jane Seymour' on tour and currently plays the role on Broadway.

Hicks, who originated the role on Broadway, announced on Wednesday, that she will be playing her final performance on May 17. Dylan Mulvaney recently announced that she will play her final performance as Anne Boleyn on May 31 and will be succeeded by Pentatonix star Kirstin Maldonado.

Six, by Tony® Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) where the show is currently playing an open-ended run.

The cast also includes Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway and National Tour of Six, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends) who plays Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson (Broadway and National Tour of Six, the Dolly Parton musical) who plays Anna of Cleves, Grammy® Award-winner Abigail Barlow (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album, Disney’s Moana 2) who plays Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele (Original Broadway cast of Six; New York, New York) who plays Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Lauryn Adams, Aryn Bohannon, Maggie Likcani, and Aiyana Smash as alternates.

Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926. Six is now the 43rd longest running show in Broadway history.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and is the longest-running show in the Lena Horne Theatre.



Photo Credit: Joan Marcus