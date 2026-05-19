My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games May Challenge NEW Grosses

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere

Tickets are now on sale for the comedy, which will be released in theaters on June 12, 2026.

By:

May 18th marked the world premiere of Stop! That! Train!, the forthcoming action comedy from the creators of RuPaul's Drag Race. The event was held at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, attended by several of the film's stars, including RuPaul Charles himself. Take a look at photos from the event below.

Also in attendance were stars Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Latrice Royale, Rachel Bloom, Matt Rogers, Monèt X Change, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, among others. Special Guests included Bob The Drag Queen, Joel Kim Booster, Elizabeth Banks, and more.

Tickets are now on sale for Stop! That! Train!, which will be released in theaters on June 12, 2026. Moviegoers who purchase a ticket to the film via Fandango will receive a free three-month subscription to WOW Presents Plus. The offer will be active through Friday, June 26, following the film's nationwide theatrical release on Friday, June 12. Visit here to buy tickets and claim a subscription.

Directed by Adam Shankman, Stop! That! Train! follows best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first-class attendants (Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia) and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day. Watch a musical clip from the movie.

The film is produced by World of Wonder, Universal Pictures Content Group, and Bleecker Street, and written by Connor Wright & Christina Friel. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, and Adam Shankman serve as producers. Unapologetic Projects is an Executive Producer and financier on the project.

Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
RuPaul Charles and Rachel Bloom

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Adam Shankman and RuPaul Charles

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Rachel Bloom

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Nicole Richie and Kate Madden

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Mayan Lopez

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Betsey Johnson

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Betsey Johnson and Adam Shankman

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jerry O'Connell

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Joel Kim Booster

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Raven-Symone

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Jujubee, Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, RuPaul Charles, Symone, Marty Lauter and Latrice Royale

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, Jujubee, Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, RuPaul Charles, Symone, Marty Lauter, and Latrice Royale

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, Jujubee, Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Rachel Bloom, RuPaul Charles, Symone, Marty Lauter, Latrice Royale, and Brian Jordan Alvarez

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and Marcia Marcia Marcia

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Ginger Minj and Jujubee

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Chrishell Stause

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Brooke Lynn Hytes

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Gigi Gorgeous

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Angeria Paris VanMicheals

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Natasha Leggero

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Riki Lindhome

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Latrice Royale

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Garrett Clayton

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Brandon Rogers

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Paul Scheer

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Kat Cunning

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Adam Shankman, RuPaul Charles, Christina Friel and Connor Wright

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Elizabeth Banks

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Lisa Rinna and Elizabeth Banks

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Trinity The Tuck

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Ginger Minj

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Jujubee

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Symone

Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere Image
Marcia Marcia Marcia

Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Off-Broadway Play - Top 3
1. A Christmas Carol (Thorne Adaptation) - PAC NYC
7.5% of votes
2. Prince F****t - Playwrights Horizons
6% of votes
3. Kenrex - Lucille Lortel Theatre
4.5% of votes

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $69
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101