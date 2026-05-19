Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere
Tickets are now on sale for the comedy, which will be released in theaters on June 12, 2026.
May 18th marked the world premiere of Stop! That! Train!, the forthcoming action comedy from the creators of RuPaul's Drag Race. The event was held at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, attended by several of the film's stars, including RuPaul Charles himself. Take a look at photos from the event below.
Also in attendance were stars Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Latrice Royale, Rachel Bloom, Matt Rogers, Monèt X Change, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, among others. Special Guests included Bob The Drag Queen, Joel Kim Booster, Elizabeth Banks, and more.
Tickets are now on sale for Stop! That! Train!, which will be released in theaters on June 12, 2026. Moviegoers who purchase a ticket to the film via Fandango will receive a free three-month subscription to WOW Presents Plus. The offer will be active through Friday, June 26, following the film's nationwide theatrical release on Friday, June 12. Visit here to buy tickets and claim a subscription.
Directed by Adam Shankman, Stop! That! Train! follows best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first-class attendants (Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia) and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day. Watch a musical clip from the movie.
The film is produced by World of Wonder, Universal Pictures Content Group, and Bleecker Street, and written by Connor Wright & Christina Friel. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, and Adam Shankman serve as producers. Unapologetic Projects is an Executive Producer and financier on the project.
Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages
RuPaul Charles and Rachel Bloom
Adam Shankman and RuPaul Charles
Nicole Richie and Kate Madden
Mayan Lopez
Betsey Johnson and Adam Shankman
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jerry O'Connell
Raven-Symone
Jujubee, Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, RuPaul Charles, Symone, Marty Lauter and Latrice Royale
Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, Jujubee, Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, RuPaul Charles, Symone, Marty Lauter, and Latrice Royale
Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, Jujubee, Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Rachel Bloom, RuPaul Charles, Symone, Marty Lauter, Latrice Royale, and Brian Jordan Alvarez
Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and Marcia Marcia Marcia
Ginger Minj and Jujubee
Brooke Lynn Hytes
Gigi Gorgeous
Angeria Paris VanMicheals
Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change
Brandon Rogers
Adam Shankman, RuPaul Charles, Christina Friel and Connor Wright
Lisa Rinna and Elizabeth Banks
Trinity The Tuck
Jujubee
Symone
Marcia Marcia Marcia
Videos