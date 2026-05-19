Photos: RuPaul & DRAG RACE Stars Attend STOP! THAT! TRAIN! World Premiere

May 18th marked the world premiere of Stop! That! Train!, the forthcoming action comedy from the creators of RuPaul's Drag Race. The event was held at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, attended by several of the film's stars, including RuPaul Charles himself. Take a look at photos from the event below.

Also in attendance were stars Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Latrice Royale, Rachel Bloom, Matt Rogers, Monèt X Change, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, among others. Special Guests included Bob The Drag Queen, Joel Kim Booster, Elizabeth Banks, and more.

Tickets are now on sale for Stop! That! Train!, which will be released in theaters on June 12, 2026. Moviegoers who purchase a ticket to the film via Fandango will receive a free three-month subscription to WOW Presents Plus. The offer will be active through Friday, June 26, following the film's nationwide theatrical release on Friday, June 12. Visit here to buy tickets and claim a subscription.

Directed by Adam Shankman, Stop! That! Train! follows best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first-class attendants (Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia) and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day. Watch a musical clip from the movie.

The film is produced by World of Wonder, Universal Pictures Content Group, and Bleecker Street, and written by Connor Wright & Christina Friel. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, and Adam Shankman serve as producers. Unapologetic Projects is an Executive Producer and financier on the project.

Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages