Bryan Cranston Teases Possible Broadway Return in ALL MY SONS West End Transfer

A Broadway return may be in the cards for Bryan Cranston. According to Page Six, the Breaking Bad star could be back on the New York stage as early as next season if the London production of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons transfers to Broadway.

During the opening night party for Broadway's Celebrity Autobiography, Cranston told the publication that he expects the production to hit Broadway next Spring. The actor, who has won Tony Awards for his performances in Network and All the Way, appeared in the West End production earlier this year, playing Joe Keller alobgside a cast that also included Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Paapa Essiedu.

The production, directed by Ivo van Hove, took home the 2026 Olivier Award for Best Revival, with Essiedu receiving the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Cranston, Jean-Baptiste, and Hayley Squires were all nominated for their performances as well, with director Hove receiving a nomination for his direction.

The show ran at London's Wyndham's Theatre from November 14 through March 7. It was captured live for National Theatre Live and was screened in select locations starting April 16. The West End production also starred Tom Glynn-Carney, Aliyah Odoffin, Cath Whitefield, Richard Hansell, and Zach Wyatt.

All My Sons marked the third Arthur Miller play for Ivo van Hove, having previously directed A View from the Bridge with Mark Strong and Nicola Walker at the Young Vic, in the West End in 2014 and on Broadway in 2015 and The Crucible with Ben Whishaw, Sophie Okonedo and Saoirse Ronan on Broadway in 2016.

The production featured Scenic and Lighting design by Jan Versweyveld (A View from the Bridge), Costume Design by An D'Huys, Sound Design by Tom Gibbons and Casting by Julia Horan CDG. The Dramaturg is Ola Animashawun.

Bryan Cranston's stage credits include his role as Howard Beale in Network at London's National Theatre and Broadway, a performance that garnered him the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play as well as a Tony Award. In 2014, he made his Broadway debut as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way at the Neil Simon Theatre, for which he received his first Tony, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play.

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Photo Credit: Jan Versweyveld