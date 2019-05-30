SIX Extends Chicago Run Through August 4th

Following last week's anticipated opening, Chicago Shakespeare Theater announces today the extension of the North American Premiere production of SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss--now playing in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare. SIX was originally scheduled to close in June but has been extended for an unprecedented five weeks due to rave reviews and audience demand. A new block of tickets is now available for performances through August 4, 2019, and can be purchased by calling 312.595.5600, online at www.chicagoshakes.com, or in person at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier.

With its soundtrack storming up the charts and more than 17 million streams online, SIX is attracting record audiences to Chicago Shakespeare. As the city heats up for the summer, music lovers and theater fans from across Chicago, and visitors from around the world can put this wildly entertaining, 80-minute musical at the top of their summer bucket lists.

The wives of Henry VIII join forces for an electrifying pop-concert spectacle--shining a spotlight on these six women as never before. The queens take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse--remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a power-packed celebration of twenty-first-century female empowerment. Backed by a band known as the "Ladies in Waiting," the all-woman ensemble crosses the spectrum of modern-day pop.

Hedy Weiss of WTTW calls SIX "A knockout! This cast could easily compete with the biggest pop stars of the moment." "Henry VIII's queens are wild and wonderful," declares Chicago Sun-Times' Catey Sullivan, and Chris Jones of Chicago Tribuneraves, "SIX is a blast! This new pop musical has clear Broadway potential."

Directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, the Chicago Shakespeare production features Adrianna Hicks (Aragon), Andrea Macasaet (Boleyn), Abby Mueller(Seymour), Brittney Mack (Cleves), Samantha Pauly (Howard, through June 23), Courtney Mack (Howard, beginning June 25), and Anna Uzele (Parr). Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert and Mallory Maedke are the Alternate Queens. The "Ladies in Waiting" are Julia Schade (Assistant Music Director/Conductor/Keyboard), Kimi Hayes (Guitars), Stacy McMichael (Electric Bass), and Sarah Allen (Drums).

Presented by Chicago Shakespeare Theater by arrangement with Kenny Wax, Global Musicals, George Stiles & Kevin McCollum, SIX boasts an impressive multi-national creative team. Directors Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and the original creative team, including Music Supervisor Joe Beighton and Orchestrator Tom Curran, are joined by Jeff Award-winning Music Director Roberta Duchak and Assistant Director Megan E. Farley. The Yard is transformed into a rocking pop concert venue by Scenic Designer Emma Bailey, Costume Designer Gabriella Slade, Sound Designer Paul Gatehouse, and Lighting Designer Tim Deiling. SIX features original choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, in addition to the work of Associate Choreographer Melody Sinclair.

For more information, visit www.chicagoshakes.com/SIX

