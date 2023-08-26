SHUCKED Pauses Stage Dooring Due to Rising Covid-19 Cases

Covid-19 cases have been steadily on the rise since July.

By: Aug. 26, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 2 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know! Photo 3 A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know!
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN

Shucked
Click Here for More on Shucked
SHUCKED Pauses Stage Dooring Due to Rising Covid-19 Cases

Shucked will be pausing all stage dooring until further notice, according to an announcement made via Instagram stories on Wednesday. The post read: "In an abundance of caution all post-show stage door activities at Shucked have been paused until further notice. We appreciate your support and can't wait to see you at the Nederlander soon." 

Covid-19 cases have been steadily on the rise in New York City since July, with Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford most recently sidelined from Sweeney Todd due to the virus. While the numbers are currently lower than the previous two summers, mid-August reported over 700 cases.

With a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien also stars the award-winning cast of (in alphabetical order) of Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Theatre World Award winner Ashley D. Kelley, and Tony Award winner, Drama Desk Award winner, Outer Critics Circle Award winner, and Drama League Award nominee Alex Newell. Original cast member Caroline Innerbichler's final performance as Maizy will be on September 3, with Isabelle McCalla taking over the role on September 8th.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy BrewerAudrey CardwellDwayne ClarkRheaume CrenshawNyla SostreScott StanglandYasmeen Sulieman, andQuinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki AbrahamKen Wulf ClarkColin CunliffeTraci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins

The new musical was nominated for nine Tony Awards® winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Newell, the first time in Tony Awards history that a non-binary performer won a prize, 12 Drama Desk Awards winning Best Music for Clark and McAnally and Best Featured Performance in a Musical for Newell, seven Outer Critics Circle Awards winning for Best Book for Horn and Best Featured Performance in a Musical for Newell, and three Drama League Awards including Best Musical.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked turning Broadway on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano/Gary Gersh, Jeffrey A. SineRichard Smith, Silvia Schmid, Bob BoyettJeremiah J. HarrisJames L. Nederlander, EST/Emily Tisch, Sony Music Entertainment, DudaAllen, David W. Busch, Karen Fairchild, Horipro Inc., Gordon-Helfner, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry SchnuckJimi Westbrook, and ZKM Media.

The Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms and CD HERE.  The album is produced by Jason HowlandBilly Jay Stein, and the show’s composers Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark




RELATED STORIES

1
SHUCKED on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
SHUCKED on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Shucked on Broadway. Check out all the details!

2
Video: Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Photo
Video: Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character

Alex Newell appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss their Tony-winning performance in Shucked on Broadway. Newell also discussed growing up inspired by Nell Carter, what the live audience adds to Shucked, not wanting to be a role model, and more. Watch the complete interview video now!

3
Video: Alex Newell Performs Independently Owned From SHUCKED on THE VIEW Photo
Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VIEW

Tony winner Alex Newell appeared on The View to perform the 'Independently Owned' from Shucked on Broadway. Before the interview, Newell sat down to discuss their history-making Tony win, 'cackling' to the Shucked script when they first read it, and the standing ovations they receive every night after 'Independently Owned.' Watch the video!

4
Isabelle McCalla to Join the Cast of SHUCKED as Maizy in September Photo
Isabelle McCalla to Join the Cast of SHUCKED as 'Maizy' in September

Isabelle McCalla, who has originated roles in The Prom, Hercules, and Water For Elephants, will begin performances as ‘Maizy,’ the small-town girl with medium-sized city dreams, in Shucked. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Tony Nominated Lyricist/Librettist Ellen Fitzhugh Passes AwayTony Nominated Lyricist/Librettist Ellen Fitzhugh Passes Away
Exclusive: Broadway's Best Share First Show MemoriesExclusive: Broadway's Best Share First Show Memories
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 25th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 25th, 2023
THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood StrikesTHE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood Strikes

Videos

Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
EL MAGO POP
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended For You